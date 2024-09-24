Palworld comes to PS5 today as Nintendo legal battle looms
The popular creature-collecting survival game was a massive success on PC earlier this year.
Palworld, the Pokémon-like survival game that blew up on PC earlier this year, is now out on PlayStation 5. The announcement came during Sony's State of Play livestream.
Palworld is already available on Xbox, and developer Pocketpair said earlier this year that crossplay features are in the works.
The PS5 launch is cool for console players who want to get in on a 2024 phenomenon, but comes at an uncomfortable time for Pocketpair: After months of speculation over whether Nintendo would go after Palworld over its similarities to Pokémon, it finally happened. Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that it's suing the studio for patent infringement.
We did some digging, and it looks likely that one of the patents in question has to do with the throwing of Poké Balls. Nintendo's team of super-lawyers are pretty good at logging wins, too, so it'll be a tough fight for the indie newcomer.
"It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit," Pocketpair said after the lawsuit was filed. "However, we will do our utmost for our fans, and to ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas."
