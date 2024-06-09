No More Room In Hell 2 is a zombie apocalypse game that wants to get back to terror over the baseball bat fantasies

Today's PC Gaming Show extravaganza featured a new dev diary from the anticipated No More Room in Hell 2, the proper follow-up to a hugely popular 2011 Source mod. It turns out that, yes, there is more room in hell: and you're going to be sending them there.

This game's all about looking at maybe the most over-done genre there is, zombie survival games, and trying to put some fear and consequence back into it. We're all sick of mid zombie games, but the concept remains irresistible when done right, and NMRiH2 is all about 8 players in co-op trying to survive the apocalypse on huge open maps.

Developer Lever Games, Inc. says it wants to create "a classic horror film experience" with its particular Zombocalypse, based on a pandemic where the vaccine went wrong (hmm). This might all sound a little Left4Dead-ish, but NMRiH2 is a much slower-paced game, and one where choosing how to deal with enemies matters.

The maps are randomized on each playthrough, and scavenging to survive until rescue arrives is the name of the game. There's a quickfire crafting element to this too, allowing you to turn detritus into offensive weaponry, traps, distractions, and so on.

Many of the original mod developers are involved in NMRiH2, and the studio calls it a "dream" to be working on the sequel full-time. It says the game will be released in early access for at least a year before full release, and opts for a rather poetic phrase about that first version reaching a "feeling of hopefulness amidst horror and cooperative survival."

The game's age rating includes the promise of "extreme carnage, death, violence and gore" alongside "a realistic depiction of a global pandemic turned into a zombie apocalypse." Beheading? Dismemberment? Drugs? Yes, yes, and yes again.