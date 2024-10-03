Just as I'd made peace with my conveyor belt spaghetti, this Satisfactory player started building cathedrals
"What game are we playing again?"
Satisfactory players were sharing impressive factory builds long before the automation base-building game's recent 1.0 release. While you can certainly get by in Satisfactory with a haphazard gnarl of conveyor belts and power lines—as I often have—it offers plenty of optional logistic and aesthetic parts to build pristine, professional industrial facilities. But where others have made expertly-finished manufactories, redditor Calpurnius777 decided to dabble in High Gothic architecture.
As you'll see in the YouTube video linked above, Calpurnius777 took a break from factory-building and started building cathedrals instead. Calling it impressive work is an understatement. All the component pieces might've been intended for industrial applications, but placed in one of Satisfactory's otherworldly forest groves, the build looks more like something out of Elder Scrolls or Nightingale. Calpurnius777 found ways to emulate stained glass, pointed arches, rib vaults—all that's missing is a flying buttress or two.
On Reddit, reactions range from amazement to existential crisis. "What game are we playing again?" One redditor asked.
"Man, I'm over here making small factories with one tall wall just so I can put a wall connector up for power and this pioneer is over here making a house for Doctor Strange," said another commenter. "Just awesome."
Seeing the cathedral build almost makes me wonder what I could accomplish if I fire up yet another new factory. A cathedral might be beyond my talents, but surely I could find a way to cobble some columns and supports into a space pioneer's Parthenon? I'm sure there's enough factory bits to build an adequate colosseum. With enough practice, I might be able to work my way up to a Satisfactory Hagia Sophia.
Or I might just stall out again once I hit the point where I'm having to keep track of my conveyor math. It's nice to dream, though.
Lincoln started writing about games while convincing his college professors to accept his essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress, eventually leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte. After three years freelancing for PC Gamer, he joined on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.