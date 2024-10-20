Build and automate little terraforming factories in open world survival game Eden Crafters

Eden Crafters | Early Access Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Survive, craft, automate, and terraform game Eden Cragters has released into early access bringing its interesting blend of gameplay styles to a properly playable state. In Eden Crafters your job is to land on hostile worlds and change their environments into something more hospitable for human habitation by building up large bases of automated systems and exploring the terrain for resources you need to expand.

The appeal is that you and your friends in co-op can not only change the atmosphere and life on a world, but also change the layout of terrain itself: The worlds are made of voxels that you can remove and add at will. You're able to make flat ground for your new cities, or build up roads between areas and the like.

We first saw Eden Crafters earlier this year when it was announced, then got our hands on a demo over the summer. The release candidate is much evolved and bugfixed from that demo build but still retains the same core gameplay.

If you recently enjoyed games like Satisfactory or Planet Crafters this is probably a no-brainer for to check out. It's the same terraforming themes but with an automation focus and a more customizable world map. The tradeoff of course is that it definitely doesn't have the kind of deep graphical fidelity and attention to detail as Satisfactory—it's a much cheaper indie that's just starting its early access development, after all.

Early user reviews to Eden Crafters are quite good, with 90% of 188 reviews positive as of press time.

You can find Eden Crafters on Steam for $20, though it's currently 10% off until October 26.

(Image credit: Osaris Games)