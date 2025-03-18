Ark 2 is still on: The next Ark expansion 'leads into the events of Ark 2,' says Studio Wildcard

ARK: Lost Colony Teaser - YouTube Watch On

It's been a while since we've heard much about Ark 2, the sequel to survival game Ark: Survival Evolved which was announced all the way back in 2020. We started to wonder if the Vin Diesel-powered sequel was still happening (and we aren't the only ones), but it's apparently still on: It just got a mention in a press release about upcoming Ark expansion Lost Colony.

Ark: Lost Colony "connects the storylines of Ark's Extinction and Genesis expansions and leads into the events of Ark 2," says Studio Wildcard.

Lost Colony will be out this November, and is the first expansion specifically for Ark: Survival Ascended, the Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original Ark: Survival Evolved.

As the Lost Colony teaser embedded above teases, Lost Colony will feature anime-style cutscenes by MAPPA, the Japanese animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man. Michelle Yeoh is reprising her role as Mei-Yin Li from Ark: The Animated Series and is joined by Madeleine Madden as Helena Walker.

Actor Auli'i Cravalho will also show up in the expansion as Meeka, the daughter of Santiago, Vin Diesel's Ark 2 character—the pair was last seen in the Ark 2 trailer from 2022, so there's your sequel connection.

Lost Colony will take players to "a vast occupied city," says Studio Wildcard, and will feature "new kinds of character abilities, unique gear, building systems, and phenomenally exotic tames."

The expansion is set to release in November for $30, and has a Steam page now.

Since it's meant to bridge the narrative gap between Ark and Ark 2, Lost Colony will presumably be the last Ark expansion before we finally get a firm release date for the sequel. We originally expected Ark 2 in 2022, then in 2023, and then in 2024, but it hasn't shown up despite no official delay announcement.

I guess you just can't rush Mr. Diesel.

There's also more to come for Ark: Survival Ascended beyond Lost Colony—its current roadmap runs through 2026.