Abiotic Factor's next update will bring a whole new upgrade system and fix attacks on your base: 'We've heard a lot of feedback about base assaults and how they just kinda stink'

News
By published

Cold Fusion is coming soon.

Two new armour sets in abiotic factor. One looks like a green crystal lizard, the other like a red construction worker&#039;s vest and hard hat combined with a welding mask.
(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

It's only been a couple of months since Abiotic Factor's Dark Energy update cascaded out of its Black Mesa-ish science lab. But developer Deep Field Games is already heavily into production on the game's next block of content. This week, it provided the first look at the new update, titled 'Cold Fusion', and it's shaping up to be another substantial addition to the Half-Life inspired survival game.

Cold Fusion primarily introduces a new area to the GATE research centre, the residence sector, which is suffering from an unnatural cold snap. "Something is causing residence sector to fall well below optimal living temperatures," writes Deep Field in its Steam update. "The important thing is you must science your way through it to see this journey to an end." The update doesn't specify what challenges you'll face in the sector specifically, but mentions that you'll experience "cold snaps, rolling blackouts and a mysterious black fog" throughout the facility, so I imagine these will factor into exploring the residence sector as well.

A WIP screenshot of Abiotic Factor, showing a corridor illuminated with hood lights from above, with a strip of grey tiles flanked by brown tiles on the floor, and green sofas sat beside doorways on either side.

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

From the handful of screenshots Deep Field has shown, the residence sector looks heavily inspired by my favourite part of Half-Life, Office Complex. Half-Life's fourth chapter showed players Black Mesa at its most mundane, which was precisely what set it apart from the phobos labs and slipgate dimensions of shooters like Doom and Quake. I hope Abiotic Factor's residence sector can replicate that everyday, humdrum vibe, and the tiled corridors and tree-lined courtyard shown in Deep Field's work-in-progress screenshots are a promising start.

Alongside this new area, the Cold Fusion update also brings a new upgrade system. Crafting an enhancement bench will allow your survivalist scientists to upgrade weapons, armour, and "a few other item types". The possibilities will be, not endless, but substantial, with Deep Field games declaring "for weapons alone, we have about 15 to 20 permutations in the works." The update will also introduce a new tier of weapons to wield, and allow players to reset their character specs during a game.

Finally, Deep Field is planning some big changes to how enemies will attack your base. "We’ve heard a lot of feedback about base assaults and how they just… Kinda stink," the developer writes. "Portal Storms are working largely as intended, but there are several cases, mostly non-Pest related assaults, where they will simply spawn inside your base or in the same spot over and over."

A WIP screenshot of abiotic factor, showing a snowy courtyard area with a leafless tree, situated below a balcony with red doors leading into residences.

(Image credit: Deep Field Games)

To address this, the team says it has "done some major overhauls to how bases are detective", with the game's AI now looking for "gatherings" of furniture and "things that seem to constitute your outer walls." The upshot of this should be better, more interesting base assaults. "While this will never be absolutely perfect, we expect assaults to feel a lot more unique and varied, and starting, generally, well outside of your base."

Deep Field doesn't provide any info on when the Cold Fusion update will release. But given the frequency of updates to the game, I reckon it'll arrive sometime in the summer. Moreover, while the studio doesn't specify this, use of phrases like "the road to 1.0" and "see this journey to an end" does make it seem like Cold Fusion will be one of the latter major updates before Deep Field begins preparations for a full launch. No doubt we'll hear more about both Cold Fusion's progress and the plans for 1.0 soon.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about survival crafting
RuneScape: Dragonwilds screenshot

RuneScape's open world survival game adds a new twist to chopping down trees and smashing up rocks: magic
Chillet, from Palworld, in a visual novel getting headpats.

Palworld decides it wasn't April fooling after all, is actually making a visual novel dating sim where you can, uh, 'dismember and eat' some of its cast
Wordle answers

Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, April 5
See more latest
Most Popular
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, April 5
An evil looking blonde person in a suit with magic tendrils swirling around them
After being laid off from his triple-A 'dream job', this developer made a game about a disgruntled ex-employee seeking revenge on the corporate world
System Shock
Arkane founder Raphael Colantonio gave up on the System Shock remake because the cyberspace sequences were 'too hard,' and I can't tell you how disappointed I am right now
REDMOND, WASHINGTON - APRIL 4: A protestor confronts Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during an event highlighting Microsoft Copilot agents, the company&#039;s AI tool, on April 4, 2025 in Redmond, Washington. The company also celebrated its 50th Anniversary. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Microsoft employee escorted out of 50th anniversary event after protesting sales to Israel: 'You have blood on your hands. All of Microsoft has blood on its hands'
Shady characters in Schedule 1
Months before Schedule 1 was a Steam top seller, its solo dev was worried he was 'kneecapping' himself by not putting 'drug' in the title
VR zuckerberg with VR friends.
Unity CEO rails against the 'idiocy' of the metaverse: 'I experienced all those new platforms and just thought they were garbage'
Inzoi - A Zoi stands on a dock holdings a large shark by its tail
I'm losing my mind over Inzoi's massive river sharks
Anna Williams in Tekken 8.
Tekken 8's newest season is being dogpiled with negative reviews as director says there's a 'disconnect between what the community wants' and what the developer is doing
A hunter sitting next to a giant crake in its nest.
The Monster Hunter Wilds update added a big, beautiful bird who gives you free stuff, and players are already worshipping it as a benevolent god
Riftbound website artwork
The League of Legends trading card game, Riftbound, will launch this year