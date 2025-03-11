PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle

News
By
published

I'm here for more granular control over battlement placement.

Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
(Image credit: Slavic Magic)

Manor Lords was the best city builder of 2024, even if the game remains in early access, and studio Slavic Magic, aka developer Greg Styczeń, has revealed what it's been working on for the game's next major update: a new map, castle planner changes, and a progression system rework.

The new map is called Devil's Hill and, as the name suggests, is based around a gigantic hill. The idea is that all of the regions will be circled around this big hill, with the developer considering a "game mode that places very valuable resources on that hill to have the Lords fight over it", but is also "a prime battleground and castle site."

The changes to the Castle Planner tool will now let you upgrade each module and wall piece individually, and give you more granular control over the placement of battlements.

The update's major focus seems to be the development tree, which is getting a rework. "We made several designs and prototyped a few alternatives, but we are still exploring the subject," writes Slavic Magic. "It’s especially difficult because we’re trying to better marry realism, history, immersion but still keep it fun, so creative ideas often get a push back from historians for being too fantasy, or from folks focused on immersion on being too gamey."

Medieval peasants

(Image credit: Slavic Magic)

The push-and-pull between authenticity and fun has been something of a minor theme in Manor Lords' development. "Ideas which are just realistic or historical often do not benefit gameplay or storytelling or just aren’t as exciting of a concept," says Slavic Magic. "From my perspective as a game director, I love historical inspiration but I’m not a historian and for me gameplay is most important." The rework apparently is on its fourth design document "but things are slowly moving forward."

The update doesn't yet have a date, though the studio adds to expect "exciting news" on AI-controlled towns soon, and wraps up with the announcement of new "Monitor Buddiez" of the titular Manor Lord and the Basket Man.

The future looks bright for Manor Lords, which has been a breakout hit for Slavic Magic and publisher Hooded Horse, selling over three million copies thus far.

"When we first launched the announcement trailer in 2020, my girlfriend said she expected me to get 7,000 wishlists," Slavic Magic said of the success last year. "I was more optimistic and said it would be more like 14,000 and that would be awesome. Suffice to say, I did not expect the game to pick up so much interest and hit over 2 million."

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A medieval merchant in a small village
Manor Lords, the best city builder of 2024, hits 3 million sales as players continue to fill its maps with muddy medieval towns
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PC Gamer's Best City Builder of 2024 has sold over 2.5 million, but here's the big news: Now it has bridges
Best City Builder 2024: Manor Lords
Best City Builder 2024: Manor Lords
A city near a waterfall
I played a whopping 23 city builders in 2024, and here are my 5 favorites
A lineup of different sprites created for Dwarf Fortress&#039; Adventure Mode.
With Adventure mode squared away, Dwarf Fortress is entering a 'new era of development' as its devs shift focus toward future features
A medieval city
'It may seem like a whole new game': One of my favorite medieval city builders just got a huge update with a ton of new features
Latest in Strategy
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
Maximillian from Evil Genius 2
Rebellion CEO says Evil Genius 3 could happen but wonders 'what else could we do with it other than a base-building game?'
A city from 1800
One of the best city builders of the last decade is currently 90% off on Steam
Company of Heroes 3
Company of Heroes 3 is free to try and 50% off, so it's the best time to check out the beefy 2.0 overhaul
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats
Planet Coaster 2's spring roadmap splashes down, with 'round-bottomed flumes' coming in March and buildable restaurants arriving in April
A bird&#039;s eye view of a nuclear bomb detonating in Ara: History Untold.
Microsoft's Civilization 7 competitor escalates tensions with Firaxis' embattled 4X, announcing that nukes are coming with its impending diplomacy update
Latest in News
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Microsoft Windows 11
The latest Windows 11 dev build gives you the ability to snap together commonly paired apps for access in a single click, and I'm already sold
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
Inside
Limbo and Inside studio demands compensation from co-founder Dino Patti for alleged 'unauthorized use of Playdead's trademarks and copyrighted works'
More about strategy
Maximillian from Evil Genius 2

Rebellion CEO says Evil Genius 3 could happen but wonders 'what else could we do with it other than a base-building game?'
A city from 1800

One of the best city builders of the last decade is currently 90% off on Steam
NZXT H7 Flow PC case being built into

NZXT H7 Flow review (2024 Edition)
See more latest
Most Popular
Xbox handheld
Microsoft is reportedly prepping a handheld Xbox for later this year with new consoles coming in 2027
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Art of a woman smoking a cigarette on teal background wearing leather jacket, challenging the viewer.
After suing a Disco Elysium writer to prevent him from making his own game, a tech CEO who's allegedly banned from the Disco Elysium subreddit is trying to crowdfund a spiritual successor
Microsoft Windows 11
The latest Windows 11 dev build gives you the ability to snap together commonly paired apps for access in a single click, and I'm already sold
Inside
Limbo and Inside studio demands compensation from co-founder Dino Patti for alleged 'unauthorized use of Playdead's trademarks and copyrighted works'
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
Key art of Kent Paul in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
'My own voice was driving me f***ing insane': GTA Vice City actor admits even he couldn't get past his own, notoriously difficult mission
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows
Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit