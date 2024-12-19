Steam's 2024 Winter Sale is live

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and you know what that means: The 2024 Steam Winter Sale has begun.

This is the big one—well, one of them, anyway—with deals galore on literally thousands of games, and plenty of Steam stuff to pick up including free stickers for browsing your Discovery Queue (nine of them to earn over the course of the sale) and festive avatars, frames, and profile backgrounds in the Points Shop. The start of the Winter Sale also signals the kickoff of voting in the Steam Awards, the annual celebration of the storefront's best games.

The Steam Replay is also live—it actually opened yesterday—offering everyone a look at all they did over the course of the year: The games you played, the achievements you earned, and how you stack up to the rest of the Steam community. It's a fun (and nicely detailed) review of the year in games.

As always, we'll have a roundup of the best deals in the 2024 Steam Winter Sale (or at least the ones we think are really good). But first things first, we have to actually browse the bargains to see what's cooking—give us a few hours and we'll get back to you. In the meantime, here are some featured deep discounts to get you started: There's some really good stuff in there.

The 2024 Steam Winter Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 2, 2025.