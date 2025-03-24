TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters

I am fashionably late to the TCG Card Shop Simulator party, having only begun building my Tetramon empire over the weekend. If you ask me though, I've chosen the perfect time to dive in, since the game's just added perhaps its most crucial feature yet: The ability to slap fun posters all over my store.

Up until now, shops have been limited to the same wall and floor style with no decoration options, bar functional furniture like store shelves and card display cabinets. Update 0.52 changes that, though, introducing a small selection of wall, floor, and ceiling patterns to change up the space a little bit.

On top of that, there are over 70 posters to choose from to plaster all over the place. They can even be flipped and placed against the windows which, as someone who's frequented an embarrassing number of nerd shops in their lifetime, always seems to be the perfect canvas for a smattering of promotional art. Have I already spent way too much of my hard-earned cash covering any natural light with these bad boys? You know I have.

Walls aren't the only part of my shop being terrorised by my interior design demons. The game has also added a handful of statues and plants to dot around both inside and outside my store, letting me jazz things up among the ever-growing pile of cardboard boxes I'm accumulating. I know, I know, I'll buy some warehouse storage shelves eventually. Promise.

Developer OPNeon says the update comes with "60+ shop materials, 72 posters and 56 decorations," adding that "more will be added in future updates." That's a pretty nice start if you ask me, and I'm looking forward to seeing what other terrifyingly giant Tetramons get added to the game in statue form.

Admittedly I am teetering on being entirely too poor to go full Property Brothers on the space just yet—why does a wallpaper cost over two grand, I scream into the void—but I'm excited to get stuck in on nerding up the gaff, as all good TCG card shops should be.