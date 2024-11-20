Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's waiting queue is gone, so you should be able to get in now

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 didn't get off the ground on launch day. On Tuesday, expectant pilots found themselves staring at a status screen that read 0% for most of the day, and even those who managed to load 97% of the game still wound up stuck.

This situation lasted pretty much all day, with Microsoft advising players to, essentially, wait until the issue was fixed. After a few hours players began seeing a new status screen informing them there were too many people trying to login at once: a queue, in other words, much like an MMO might have, but without an actual number showing where you were in line.

Today, at least, issues launching the game seem more or less fixed. "The waiting queue to login to MSFS 2024 has been resolved," a post by an admin on the official Discord read at 11:03 am Pacific.

I can confirm that myself. I was only able to login late last night after sitting on the queue screen for about an hour, but was able to get into the game today with no wait and take my first shaky flight in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk.

Just because you can login doesn't mean there won't be some turbulence when you play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 today, however: "We are aware of additional technical issues that the team is working to address," the admin said on Discord. "We will have another update later today."