Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's waiting queue is gone, so you should be able to get in now
Though there may still be problems playing: "We are aware of additional technical issues that the team is working to address."
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 didn't get off the ground on launch day. On Tuesday, expectant pilots found themselves staring at a status screen that read 0% for most of the day, and even those who managed to load 97% of the game still wound up stuck.
This situation lasted pretty much all day, with Microsoft advising players to, essentially, wait until the issue was fixed. After a few hours players began seeing a new status screen informing them there were too many people trying to login at once: a queue, in other words, much like an MMO might have, but without an actual number showing where you were in line.
Today, at least, issues launching the game seem more or less fixed. "The waiting queue to login to MSFS 2024 has been resolved," a post by an admin on the official Discord read at 11:03 am Pacific.
I can confirm that myself. I was only able to login late last night after sitting on the queue screen for about an hour, but was able to get into the game today with no wait and take my first shaky flight in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk.
Just because you can login doesn't mean there won't be some turbulence when you play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 today, however: "We are aware of additional technical issues that the team is working to address," the admin said on Discord. "We will have another update later today."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.