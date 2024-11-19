Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 crashes on takeoff thanks to massive server woes, and Microsoft's advice isn't great: just keep waiting until something happens

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is out today, and it's not going well. Installation issues are being widely reported, and while Microsoft has some advice, it is unfortunately just this: Keep waiting until something starts happening.

The troubles are most visible (as usual) on Steam , where Flight Sim 2024 is currently sagging under a "mostly negative" rating thanks primarily to install issues. Some users can't get it installed at all, while others say the process took hours to complete and left them with missing menus or content. Others say they were able to download and run the game, but after a restart or crash were forced to start the process all over again, which resulted in them being stuck back in a wait for server queues.

"I downloaded the game and got to fly a plane," one Steam user reported. "Game said that I need to restart to enable my settings. I did and now the game is downloading [a] second time."

We've experienced similar issues ourselves: Rather than soaring into the wild blue yonder, PC Gamer's Chris Livingston has spent more than an hour staring at this:

Microsoft acknowledged the problem with "long initial loading times" in a post on X . "With so many users initializing the sim concurrently, we have a large number of server requests," the Flight Simulator support account wrote. "We are working to help resolve the issues as soon as possible.

"For users whose initial load is past 90% and no longer progressing, we recommend a reboot. Otherwise we advise waiting to allow the loading to proceed as normal."

That's not the most helpful advice ever, especially given Steam's standard two-hour time limit on refund requests, which several people say they've already surpassed just waiting for the installation to finish. Microsoft acknowledged in a separate post that the problem with missing planes is also "related to the server issues we are currently working to resolve."

