Dwarf Fortress' creator is so tired of hearing about AI: 'Press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something—and they still take your job'
Sighing at the slop.
While Tarn Adams, creator of Dwarf Fortress, is technically a millionaire—he's never quite minced his words like one, especially about the nonsense that goes on in the gaming industry. Last year at GDC, he came out swinging against a brutal year of industry layoffs. This year, while speaking to PC Gamer's own Lincoln Carpenter, he had some similar steam to vent.
"I'm just depressed for everyone that's out of work," he admits, taking a tired and long view of a situation that hasn't exactly improved since. "The whole funding situation for everyone I'm talking to—it's just very hard to get things going out there."
Part of that, Adams surmises, is generative AI and deep-learning nonsense: "Don't like AI everywhere. It's kind of depressing," he adds, "But there's always something. I mean, every one of these events you go to, it's: AI, Blockchain, VR, etc. With VR, obviously, there's some cool stuff that happened there, but still—it's the immense attention being paid by people that just want to get something for nothing, basically, it's kind of annoying. And the spirit continues on to this day."
- 'The dream of the tech industry is to sell off your company at an overinflated price and retire,' says actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach, 'And I feel that's being done with game studios right now'
- Bioshock's Big Daddy Ken Levine says that while he doesn't want to 'underestimate' AI, he's 'not overly impressed' by it, either
He's not entirely wrong. Alongside the existential threat it poses to artists of all stripes, including voice actors who are in a prolonged union battle with certain studios, AI also happens to just be, like, annoying. It's pushed in annoying ways, it comes and goes in annoying projects that never go anywhere, and it's hailed as the next big thing in annoying speeches whose prophecies never materialise. Just ask our besieged hardware team:
Jacob Ridley noted as early as last year, "stamping the catch-all term of 'AI' onto a product may as well be meaningless". Our own Jess Kinghorn also shared a similar sentiment recently in a search for a better word, noting that: "'Venture capital black box that's slowly cooking our planet' hardly rolls off the tongue."
"I don't give a sh*t about any of that stuff," Adams adds. "I'm sure there's some kind of productivity thing you could get from that, or whatever. I know people do that. But yeah, it's not the type of stuff I'm interested in."
It's an interesting conundrum for Adams, though—because Dwarf Fortress is so dominated by procedural generation. While generative AI and procedural generation aren't even technological cousins, they can sometimes do very similar tasks—though, in my understanding, you've a little more control over a procedural generator's output. AI's sometimes liable to hallucinate something out of whack.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"I feel like we, by existing, have created a certain 'floor is lava' effect for people making handwritten games. You have to be good enough to not just be like some cheap Dwarf Fortress world or whatever. You have to do a good job—and at the same time, the AIs are now the lava for us.
"I don't prognosticate about the number of years that things take, because things go fast and slow, but, yeah—if you could press a button and make my game, well, hell, that's very interesting," he admits. However, he then goes on to pretty astutely observe: "Right now, what people are experiencing is like, press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something and they still take your job. So that sucks. That's sh*tty. That's a horrible f*cking society to live in."
Honestly, I share Adams' exhaustion, here—I think generative AI's got plenty of uses, sure, but it's generally wound up being in niche and boring, hard-to-sell areas. WoW's using AI, but it's to fit armour to various races, saving artists and 3D modellers a bunch of time and busywork that, let's face it, no-one wants to actually do. Hardly something to boast about in a tech conference.
But we just keep having to hear about it. The long, exhaustive speeches about how we all need to change how we make games forever, before those same executives vanish into the night. The uncanny ghoulishness of neo-NPCs. Voice actors watching, helpless, as gaming companies parade their new technology with their vocal likeness despite their discomfort and—inexplicably—studios trying to march out AI-generated trailers despite the fact they never, ever land well. The "sh*tty, wrong essay" to "they still take your job" thing feels like a metaphor for the whole exercise. Y'know what, Tarn? I'm tired too.
Ark cheats: Expedited evolution
Valheim cheats: Godly powers
Bannerlord cheats: Cheat victory
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Most wanted
Crusader Kings 3 console commands: Divine rights
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
- Lincoln CarpenterNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Powder enthusiasts seem pretty pleased with new physics-based realistic snowmobile sim Sledders
TCG Card Shop Simulator finally adds the ability to decorate our stores, and suddenly all my profits are being spent on adorable Pigni posters