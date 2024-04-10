You'll soon be able to watch Commander Riker play D&D alongside other Star Trek actors, and it's all for charity

Todd Stashwick and other celebrities are teaming up to play D&D in a charity livestream, which will be on Twitch, so even if you weren't lucky enough to snag a seat at the table, you'll still be able to enjoy all the hilarious hijinks from afar.

The crew taking part in the D&D campaign Legends of Eleanora includes Todd Stashwick, who played Captain Liam Shaw from Star Trek: Picard as the Dungeon Master for the session. There's also Jonathan Frakes, who portrayed Captain William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation; Deborah Ann Woll, who starred in Daredevil as Karen Page; Michelle Burd, who played Raffi Masiker in Star Trek: Picard; and Wil Wheaton, best known for portraying Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

This livestream is in support of The Pablove Foundation, a charitable organization that invests in underfunded pediatric cancer research and tries to improve the lives of children living with cancer. All of the Net proceeds from the D&D livestream will go to this charity.

As part of raising money for The Pablove Foundation, there was a chance to snag a seat at the table, with one seat going in a virtual big on Charitybuzz. Before the sale ended, the highest bid was $7,600 (via Wargamer), so you would've needed to donate a pretty substantial wad of cash to have a chance at winning.

Even though the opportunity to play with the crew is over, you can still watch the session via Twitch—it's not the same thing as sitting down with all the stars, but it's a close second and as good as it gets for the rest of us, unfortunately. The livestream will take place on Wednesday, April 20, at 5 pm PDT/ 8 pm ET / 1 am BST (on Thursday, April 21). All you have to do is check out the Mini Terrain Domain Twitch channel and search for Legends of Eleanora: Zephyr Against the Mist.