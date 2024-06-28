This Skyrim mod makes tableware so gloriously beautiful I can't stop staring at it
I might actually stop kicking it off the table and onto the floor every time I run through a dining room.
In all my hours of Skyrim I'm not sure I've ever really sat down at a table for a meal. I usually eat on the go—while running around, riding a horse, or in the middle of the battle with a dragon. What better time to scarf down an entire wheel of cheese then when you're about to be turned to cinders by an ancient flying lizard, right?
Mostly I use tables as a quick distraction while sprinting through a castle. If I spy a long table covered with utensils and tableware and food, I leap onto it, kick everything onto the floor, and dash out of the room. Just for fun.
That might change when I install GG's Complex Silverware mod for Skyrim Special Edition, because: Wow. It overhauls dishes, goblets, jugs, candlesticks, trays, and silverware with new textures and models, and they're so beautiful it's almost mesmerizing. Check this out:
That's Skyrim? Even with all the visual enhancement mods I've seen over the years, it's hard to believe. It looks like fine art from whatever period it was people painted tables covered with jugs and fruit and stuff. Beautiful.
I've honestly been drooling over the mod's screenshots on Nexus Mods for the past ten minutes. I never knew Skyrim's jugs could look so great. Here, I threw a few more in the gallery below.
As you might guess, getting your tableware to look this pretty doesn't come easy, and there are a bunch of mods its dependent on to get working, including the ENB Series, ENB Dynamic Cubemaps, and several more. Make sure you fully read the description and instructions on the Nexus Mod page for GG's Complex Silverware mod before you start installing it.
And if obsessing over tableware sends you spiraling into a weekend of feverish mod installing, consider our best Skyrim mods guide as a starting point.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.