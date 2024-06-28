This Skyrim mod makes tableware so gloriously beautiful I can't stop staring at it

In all my hours of Skyrim I'm not sure I've ever really sat down at a table for a meal. I usually eat on the go—while running around, riding a horse, or in the middle of the battle with a dragon. What better time to scarf down an entire wheel of cheese then when you're about to be turned to cinders by an ancient flying lizard, right?

Mostly I use tables as a quick distraction while sprinting through a castle. If I spy a long table covered with utensils and tableware and food, I leap onto it, kick everything onto the floor, and dash out of the room. Just for fun.

That might change when I install GG's Complex Silverware mod for Skyrim Special Edition, because: Wow. It overhauls dishes, goblets, jugs, candlesticks, trays, and silverware with new textures and models, and they're so beautiful it's almost mesmerizing. Check this out:

(Image credit: Bethesda / GGUNIT)

That's Skyrim? Even with all the visual enhancement mods I've seen over the years, it's hard to believe. It looks like fine art from whatever period it was people painted tables covered with jugs and fruit and stuff. Beautiful.

I've honestly been drooling over the mod's screenshots on Nexus Mods for the past ten minutes. I never knew Skyrim's jugs could look so great. Here, I threw a few more in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Bethesda / GGUNIT) (Image credit: Bethesda / GGUNIT) (Image credit: Bethesda / GGUNIT) (Image credit: Bethesda / GGUNIT) (Image credit: Bethesda / GGUNIT)

As you might guess, getting your tableware to look this pretty doesn't come easy, and there are a bunch of mods its dependent on to get working, including the ENB Series, ENB Dynamic Cubemaps, and several more. Make sure you fully read the description and instructions on the Nexus Mod page for GG's Complex Silverware mod before you start installing it.

And if obsessing over tableware sends you spiraling into a weekend of feverish mod installing, consider our best Skyrim mods guide as a starting point.