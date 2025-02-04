That was fast: a modder already added an 'unlimited save game' feature to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Brew and chug a potion whenever I want to save my game? Cool idea. But what about: no.
Well, that didn't take long. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just launched today and a fleet-fingered modder has already made a change to a cool but semi-contentious feature. The Unlimited Saving 2 mod by modder EddieShoe for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 means you can save your game by pressing F5 instead of having to brew and use a special potion first.
I'll back up just in case you didn't know: saving your game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 requires either sleeping in a bed or brewing and consuming a potion called Saviour Schnapps, just like in the original game. I suspect this is to prevent excessive save-scumming, which makes choices and battles a little inconsequential: if you can save and reload whenever you want, Henry's life is exceedingly less perilous.
On the other hand: c'mon. We're PC gamers. We like having options, and saving whenever we want is one of those options we like. Maybe it's more impactful if Henry makes a mistake and gets killed, but losing hours to a single screw-up doesn't always lead to long moments of deep introspection, it usually just leads to plain old annoyance.
Also, sometimes the dog needs a quick walk or the kid breaks something in the next room or we suddenly need to leave our PCs for a bit and just want to quicksave instead of hunting through the woods for herbs and messing around at an alchemy bench to brew up a potion (though the alchemy system in KCD2 is great) or finding a bed to sleep in. We just want to tap a key and know our progress is secure while we step away. It's not as immersive, I'll grant you that. But it's a nice option to have.
The Unlimited Saving 2 mod sounds pretty easy to use. Download and install it following the instructions here, and you can tap F5 at any time the game would normally allow you to chug a potion.
