Kingdom Come: Deliverance, a 'seriously satisfying RPG' that lets you live the life of a medieval knight in a 'rich and reactive open world', has its price slashed by 83%

If you fancy a change from the glut of fantasy RPGs we've been treated to recently, then the story-driven, open-world Kingdom Come: Deliverance is well worth a look in my opinion, as instead of dealing with dragons and sorcerers, you're instead invited to inhabit an impressively realistic and reactive medieval world devoid of magic.

This RPG's world is one where Henry, the protagonist, must take up arms to both avenge the murder of his family and to survive a civil war that has plunged 15th century Bohemia into chaos. And doing that is a dangerous as it sounds. Hero you may be to some, but there are no special powers bestowed by an otherworldly patron here. Henry is just a normal guy, and that's largely what makes this deep medieval RPG so good.

I mean, don't just take my word for it, but that of PC Gamer's own Kingdom Come: Deliverance review, in which Andy Kelly says it is 'a seriously satisfying role-playing experience set in a rich, reactive world' and bestows an impressive score of 84% upon it. Kingdom Come currently has over 93,000 "Very Positive" reviews on Steam, too, so this is a game that is pretty universally rated very well.

Which is why when I saw Kingdom Come: Deliverance was discounted by 83%, I thought I would bring the information to the PC gaming community's attention. The details are below.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition | $6.29/£4.99 (83% off at CDKeys)

A fat discount at CDKeys right now takes the price of Kingdom Come: Deliverance down to just over five bucks in the US, and under a fiver in the UK. This is the Royal Edition, too, so you not only get the full base game but also all of the game's released DLC, including its From The Ashes and Treasures of the Past expansions. The game code is redeemable on Steam.

The discount that CDKeys is currently offering on the Royal Edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which is the definitive version of the game with all its DLCs included, is also almost matched at GOG.com, which is offering it up for a few bucks/pounds more. If you don't have a Steam account and prefer to buy your games through GOG, then this is your best bet, and still offers incredible value to my mind.

The other great thing about this discount being available right now is that the sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, is currently in development and is coming, reportedly, later this year. It is also confirmed that the sequel continues the story experienced by Henry in the original Kingdom Come, so by playing this now you can get fully up to speed on the adventures (and misadventures!) that have already happened.

Take up arms to avenge the murder of your family in this realistic, story-driven, open-world medieval RPG. (Image credit: Future)

This edition of Kingdom Come is also to be recommended as it comes with a few nice boons, such as support for Cloud Saves and, even better, Steam Deck compatibility. There's also multiple audio voice tracks to choose from, too, including English, French, German, Czech and Japanese. To get an idea of the flavour of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, be sure to check out the recently released trailer for the sequel, which gives you an idea of the sorts of duels, death and debauchery that this series is known for.