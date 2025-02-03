Here's an Elden Ring mod to give you the rad moveset of Sekiro boss Great Shinobi Owl

Elden Ring - This Owl Moveset Weapon Is Amazing (Great Shinobi Blade Mod Showcase) - YouTube Watch On

This impressive Elden Ring mod adds an extra-large katana with unique one- and two-hand movesets inspired by badass Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice boss Great Shinobi Owl. The grizzled old ninja of Sekiro tosses shuriken, throws great slashing blows, and characteristically leaps about acrobatically while doing all of it.

The Elden Ring Mod Great Shinobi Blade - Owl Moveset by cleverraptor6 is an impressive homage to Owl that lets you do many of his coolest tricks. Most notably, when holding it in one-handed grip you throw shurikens at your enemy as both light and heavy attacks, while when it's gripped two-handed you swap to a full-fledged sword moveset with a unique combat style. It's a range of versatility you don't get with a lot of Elden Ring weapons.

The mod also enhances your jump with a spinning stomp that lets you backflip off opponents to attack from midair. It also replaces your block with a deflect that reduces damage and stamina loss, à la Sekiro, and allows for fast counterattacks. Finally, there's a variety of heavy attack feints to drop back from opponents while throwing a wide spread of shuriken.

Perhaps most impressive is the skill that lets you vanish into a misty cloud as a quick evasion before reappearing with a hard-hitting downward strike, which then turns to either evasion or attack—you can see a player using it to great effect against Malenia's waterfowl dance in the video above.

Great Shinobi Blade is the kind of mod that's not just impressive, but gives you real pause when you think about how deep into the code modders are going. It certainly looks like we'll be getting ever more in-depth Elden Ring mods for years to come.

You can find Great Shinobi Blade - Owl Moveset on NexusMods.