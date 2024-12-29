Here's 20 delightfully isometric minutes of Underrail 2's apocalyptic undergrounds

Underrail 2: Infusion - Alpha Demo (early alpha build) - YouTube Watch On

Isometric apocalypse sequel Underrail 2: Infusion is setting up to tee off in the coming years, and we've now got a first look at indie dev Stygian Software's sequel to their first RPG. The new footage from an early alpha build is about 20 minutes showing off the new movement and combat systems developed for the sequel.

The big change is that it's abandoning the fully-turn-based combat that it shared with the original Fallout and other classic, turn-based isometric games. For Underrail 2, however, Stygian Software has outlined a system of simultaneous time units akin to what you may know from some traditional roguelikes.

When the player inputs an action for their character the other creatures around get that much time of actions as well. That way you're never waiting for the dozen NPCs to finish their entire turns while you sit around doing nothing—a frustration I recognize from any large-scale XCOM battle.

The resulting system is pretty recognizable as a framework for an isometric game and has its own clear advantages, especially since in Underrail you're only controlling your own character and nobody else. The demo footage transitions fluidly from out of combat to in-combat when enemies are spotted, which I quite like the look of, and while the player has lots of time to pick what they're doing once an action gets selected they're able to immediately and quickly see the turn play out.

The original Underrail was a slow-burn hit after it first released in 2015, taking cues from the original Fallout. It got pretty popular as it accrued updates before spinning its own web of interesting expansions: first on jet skis atop an underground sea in 2019 and most recently with lots of large explosions in 2023.

You can find Underrail 2: Infusion on its Stygian Software website, where you can also read more about its ongoing development and a whole blog on this new combat system.

