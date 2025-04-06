That game jam based on Oblivion's terrible persuasion wheel actually produced some good, weird ideas

News
By published

Spin the wheel to figure out what your gun does.

A screenshot of game jam submission Blade &amp; Wheel. A character wielding a sword awaits input from the user interface, a &quot;wheel&quot; on which the words &quot;cower, &quot;attack,&quot; &quot;attack,&quot; or &quot;struggle&quot; are arranged.
(Image credit: Graeme Borland)

A couple of months ago PC Gamer's Joshua Wolens bemoaned the state of this world with regards to how there is not in fact an elaborate remaster or remake of Oblivion available to him. He was consoled, however, by the fact that some indies were making an entire slew of jam games based on Oblivion's uh, polarizing, persuasion wheel. (It's bad, actually. You can watch a little video of it.)

Well, the game jam's runtime is over and it… actually produced some really good, weird ideas for games. These were all made in a week of total chaos by indie developers—which is to say they're proof of concept, not finished games. But they're free, cute, and fun.

One of the best is Blade & Wheel, a game that twists the wheel into a method of going on a heroic journey to battle monsters. The wheel's elements become things like Attack and Struggle during combat, or Meander, Move, and Rush during exploration.

There's also the rather clever ObliviGun, which retitles the now rather ancient joke about Fallout 3 just being Oblivion With Guns into a little hardcore boomer-esque shooter where your wheel-powered gun just can't ever really be relied on to shoot in the way you expect it to because you've got to rebuild its properties via wheel every time you reload it.

There's a lot more that's cool too. There's one about fighting demons using your wheel-driven office productivity software. There's one about the wheel being a magic circle. There's one pretty straightforward one about befriending weirdo cryptids via wheel. There's one about cooking chili using the wheel. There's one about engine flywheels and I'll bet you can figure out where the wheel is in there.

There's even one made just for me, specifically, about the beautiful and perfectly engineered control systems of vintage spacecraft. It's called Reaction Wheels. Obviously.

You can find all of these and more on itch.io's wheeljam page.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Jonathan Bolding
Contributor

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about games
Concept art of Shodan

The rights to one of the greatest PC games of all time languished in the vault of a Midwestern insurance firm until a frustrated player bugged them about a re-release, 'But they asked me if I wanted to do System Shock 3'
Concept art showing one of Against the Storm&#039;s anthropomorphic bat citizens on the left, and various bat-themed building designs on the right.

Superb city-builder Against the Storm will round off its roster with a DLC of bats, who 'take pride in enduring what breaks others and cannot stand being favored'
Concept art of Shodan

The rights to one of the greatest PC games of all time languished in the vault of a Midwestern insurance firm until a frustrated player bugged them about a re-release, 'But they asked me if I wanted to do System Shock 3'
See more latest
Most Popular
Concept art of Shodan
The rights to one of the greatest PC games of all time languished in the vault of a Midwestern insurance firm until a frustrated player bugged them about a re-release, 'But they asked me if I wanted to do System Shock 3'
Concept art showing one of Against the Storm&#039;s anthropomorphic bat citizens on the left, and various bat-themed building designs on the right.
Superb city-builder Against the Storm will round off its roster with a DLC of bats, who 'take pride in enduring what breaks others and cannot stand being favored'
A man wearing armour made of road signs stands in a shack surrounded by ruined storage items in Rust.
In 'a bit of an experiment' Rust's latest update makes softcore mode even softer, and some changes may be brought over 'to the vanilla game in future'
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity
Pacific Drive's 'largest ever' update adds endless expeditions to the vehicular survival game, but it's a big change to how saving works that has me pondering a reinstall
raphael
Dishonored and Prey's director says 'I could see myself working on Dishonored 3 right now' but the chances of that happening is in the realms of 'science fiction'
Indiepocalypse #63 cover detail
Party with wizards and get stuck in a Medusa timeloop in Indiepocalypse's latest anthology of unusual games
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, April 6
The Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos board game
The Tomb Raider board game will let you shoot dogs while sitting around the kitchen table at last
The jester from Balatro, portrayed in unsettling detail in real life, wears an uncanny smile and stares at the viewer.
YouTube has started age restricting Balatro videos for alleged gambling-related content, and creator LocalThunk is clearly getting sick of this sort of thing
Deceased Blizzard art director Bill Petras standing in front of a Blizzard logo.
Overwatch and World of Warcraft art director Bill Petras has died