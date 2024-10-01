Grab more D&D 5e adventures than you'll ever have time to play for just $18 in Humble Bundle's latest absurd offering

Between Humble Bundle and Bundle of Holding, it's never been cheaper to build up a truly enormous library of books for Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop RPGs. The latest truckload of PDFs on offer for a pittance includes a spread of D&D 5e adventures and supplements by Goodman Games, with 35 books plus VTT goodies available for just $18 / £13.66.

Goodman Games is most well-known for the excellent Dungeon Crawl Classics RPG and its many adventures, which hark back to the old days of D&D. Though I haven't played these D&D 5e adventures of theirs, I have very much enjoyed their work with DCC—based on the previews, these books seem to carry over the same charmingly old school artwork, useful maps, creatively strange ideas, and intricate dungeon design, so I feel pretty comfortable predicting they'll be good fun.

I think that recommendation goes double if you're looking for adventures and settings with a very different feel to Wizards of the Coast's first-party offerings. Expect less clean, modern fantasy, and more gonzo sword and sorcery.

As ever there are a few different tiers available. Unusually, the top tier at $30 / £22.77 actually includes a physical book—the softcover of Crypt of the Devil Lich—on top of all the PDFs, though be careful of the shipping costs, which are a bit more hidden on the page than I'd like. If you're in the US, add another $13. If you're outside the US… well, may God have mercy on your soul—estimates like $55 to Canada or $70 for UK & EU are pretty untenable for one book.

I'd definitely recommend just sticking with the purely digital tiers, for maximum savings. The $18 / £13.66 tier is a great deal, getting you everything except the physical book—it'll be a long old time before you get through all those adventures. The $10 / £7.59 tier gets you 17 adventures total (plus a coupon for another order from Goodman Games)—they do seem to be the older ones on offer but that's still very cheap for what you're getting.

And then the cheapest tier gets you four adventures for just $1 / £0.75, which is basically close enough to free that it's probably worth a punt if you've any interest at all in filling out your collection.

These books have all been written with the 2014 version of D&D 5e in mind—with the new version of the game out this year, they will be a little bit outdated. But part of the goal of the new D&D core books is to ensure as much backwards compatibility as possible, so the majority of the content should still work, and anything that does clash should be easily fixable. So I wouldn't let that hold you back if you like what you see here.

There you go, that's another few campaigns sorted. See you again next time someone once again blows the TTRPG bundle horn and summons me from my dank lair, wherein I dream upon a vast, glittering hoard of PDFs I haven't read yet.