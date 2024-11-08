All Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 5.2 livestream codes are here. For those who are new to the game—or haven't tuned into a miHoYo stream before—the developer hosts a special program every six weeks, detailing what's coming in the next update in terms of characters, events, quests, and optimisations. As an added incentive to watch, they also include three codes you can redeem for Primogems.

They're pretty useful when it comes to supplementing your currency hoard with a little bit extra for pulling any new character you want. This time around we've got Anemo five-star Chasca—who also has a very fancy hat, might I add—and four-star Electro character, Ororon. According to the usual leaks and murmurings, we may get reruns for Venti, Klee, and Albedo, while other sources speculate it'll be Zhongli and Neuvillette.

There's no way to know for sure until the stream itself. As always, I'll include each code as it drops during the special program, meaning you won't have to tune in to get the rewards and can simply grab them here. Make sure to redeem them sharpish, though, since these livestream codes generally expire within a day.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

6ALMWAVKLK35 - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 7TLMXSD243JR - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit JS45ETDJLKMD - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You have two options in terms of claiming your Genshin codes, but either way, you'll need to reach Adventure Rank 10 first. Once you've hit that, you can redeem them through the game via the following method:

Start Genshin Impact

Open the menu

Select Settings then Account

Choose the Redeem Now option and enter a code into the box

Collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox

The second way is through the official code redemption website:

Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site

Enter your login details and choose your region

Paste or type a code into the box and click redeem

Claim your rewards from the in-game mailbox