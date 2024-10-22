Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree streamer manages to complete a 1HP, 1FP, and 1 stamina playthrough after 55 hours and 1,900 deaths

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree may have come out almost five months ago, but somehow, players are still finding ways to complete the DLC in the most difficult fashion possible.

Previously, we saw one streamer smash the NG+7 one-shot record by dealing 143,411 damage in one go and modders upping the difficulty of the Promised Consort Radahn fight to restore the god to his former strength. While each of these feats impressed me to no end, the latest victory that saw one player beat the DLC with just one HP, one FP, and one stamina actually confuses me—how the hell can someone do this?

Streamer Ainrun posted the final scenes of his "Worlds first 1HP/1FP/1Stamina run," celebrating that the task is finally over after over 20 hours and 900 hours just fighting Promised Consort Radahn alone. After finishing the fight, Ainrun actually falls off his chair mid-celebration, so it's pretty clear from his elation that this challenge is in no way easy and definitely doesn't seem like it would be for the faint of heart (which rules me out).

"The one HP didn't matter much because I'm used to no-hit runs," Ainrun says. "The one stamina was the worst part. You can't chain actions like spam rolls or do combos cause every action takes stamina and goes to the negative. You need to wait a whole second for your stamina to go back to the positive before you can do another action. The one FP meant I couldn't cheese bosses or use Ash of Wars or anything. Just pure movement and parries and self-hate."

You can actually watch the entire Ainrun vs Promised Consort Radahn fight, and honestly, the most frustrating part is that Ainrun gets so close to killing Promised Consort Radahn before the halfway point of his stream. On almost every attempt, Ainrun manages to get to the second stage of the fight.

While this is undoubtedly incredibly impressive, it's actually not the first time something like this has been achieved in Elden Ring. Ainrun initially claims that this run is the first of its kind but then later corrects himself, saying that souls streamers LilAggy and star0chris already did this challenge for the base game. Which just goes to show that most Elden Ring players will naturally gravitate towards completing the game in the most ridiculous and difficult way possible.