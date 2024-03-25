Dragon's Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb: Where to find and how to use it

Tracking down the Jadeite Orb in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a bit of a daunting task when you have so little to go on. Even once you retrieve the orb, you'll have to decide who to give it to: either Offulve, the well-meaning merchant who requests you find it in the first place, or Everard, the shady as hell dealer who offers to outbid Offulve if you slide it his way.

Thankfully, as with all good quests, there's a sneaky method that lets you give the Jadeite Orb to both Offulve and Everard so you can pocket all the rewards, even if it is a little on the evil side. Here's where to find the Jadeite Orb in Dragon's Dogma 2, what either Offulve or Everard offer in exchange, plus how to get both sets of rewards.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb location

Image 1 of 2 You can buy the Jadeite Orb from Ibrahim's Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town (Image credit: Capcom) The orb costs 7,500 gold (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find the Jadeite Orb in Ibrahim's Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town. Pretty close to where you got the quest, huh? This store is easy to miss since it's hidden in a little back alley, but once there you can purchase the orb for 7,500 gold. It's a lot, but don't worry, if you play things right you stand to make a profit and get some decent items to boot.

Should you give the Jadeite Orb to Offulve or Everard?

Image 1 of 3 Request a forgery of the Jadeite Orb with Ibrahim (Image credit: Capcom) Give the orb forgery to Offulve (Image credit: Capcomn) Give the real orb to Everard since he checks its authenticity (Image credit: Capcom)

If you give the Jadeite Orb to Offulve, he'll thank you and give you 3,000 gold plus the Elite Camping Set. While this doesn't quite mitigate the 7,500 you spent getting the orb, the Elite Camping Set is a very good item since it generally doesn't break when your camp is raided at night, meaning you don't have to carry a backup set.

On the other hand, if you give the Jadeite Orb to Everard you'll get 12,000 gold and the Ring of Skullduggery, which increases damage when you attack enemies from behind. Everard will also take you to Ibrahim's Scrap Store to ensure the orb is the genuine article.

Now, here's the way to get both rewards if you don't mind being sneaky. Head to Ibrahim's Scrap Store and request a forgery of the Jadeite Orb for 2,000 gold. This will take a little while to complete, so go to the Sword and Staff, sit on the bench, and doze off four times, before heading back to grab your fake Jadeite Orb.

Give the fake orb to Offulve and the real orb to Everard. This will allow you to claim both sets of rewards, though you are selling Offulve down the river a little. Sorry pal, it's truly a dog-eat-dog world where quest rewards are concerned.