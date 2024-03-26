Dragon's Dogma 2 A Beggar's Tale: How to uncover Albert

You'll encounter A Beggar's Tale in Dragon's Dogma 2 pretty soon after you first arrive in the capital city of Vernworth. This quest sees you investigating a suspiciously rich beggar called Albert who tells stories in the central square of the Merchant's Quarter. But in classic Dragon's Dogma quest-style, it's a hard one to complete unless you know exactly what to do.

Thankfully, it's a pretty quick quest, and you'll get some decent rewards for sleuthing into Albert's nefarious schemes. Here's how to follow Albert the beggar so you can uncover his true identity, plus the potential outcomes and rewards depending on who you decide to reveal that info to.

How to follow Albert the beggar

Albert will lead you to Walter's Tavern first | Wait for Albert to exit his house wearing fancy clothes | Head inside and take the Beggar's Garb

To work out what Albert's up to and how he has so much money, you need to follow him from where he tells stories in the main square of the Merchant's Quarter. He usually leaves around sunset. If you can't be bothered waiting, I found that if I rested till morning at the inn, then dozed off twice on the bench in the square, that perfectly synced for when Albert was going.

Albert will lead you to three locations in turn, though you only need to follow him to the first two. If he stops at any point, back off a little, and he should continue:

1. Walter's Tavern: Nothing much happens here and Albert almost immediately leaves, but this is where you find Celina later if you choose to give her the garb.

2. Albert's Home: This is right next door to your house in Vernworth if you've done the A Place to Call Home quest. If you wait outside, Albert eventually leaves wearing fancy clothes. At this point, you should head inside and take the Beggar's Garb you find there.

3. Baldwin's Estate: As mentioned, you don't need to trail Albert here; the most important thing is taking the Beggar's Garb from his house. Following Albert to the estate just reveals that he's trying to court a noble lady called Hilda and is pretending to be a beggar to make money.

The next step of the quest will appear as soon as you claim the Beggar's Garb.

Deliver the Beggar's Garb to Albert, Hilda, or Celina

You can give the garb to Albert for 5,000 gold | You can give the garb to Hilda for three Onyx worth 7,200 gold | Celina will take the news less well, but you'll still get 3,000 gold and a noonbloom

Though there are only two quest markers—for Hilda and Celina—you actually have three options in terms of who you deliver the Beggar's Garb to. Each will grant a different reward and outcome. Also, in case you're hatching plans, duplicating the Beggar's Garb won't get you extra rewards, so there's no point making that trek to Ibrahim's Scrap Store in the Checkpoint Rest Town.

Here's who you can give it to and what you'll get:

Albert: Once you steal his beggar outfit, you can find Albert in front of his house. Give him the garb and you'll get 5,000 gold. Presumably the outcome here is that Albert keeps pretending to be a beggar.

Once you steal his beggar outfit, you can find Albert in front of his house. Give him the garb and you'll get 5,000 gold. Presumably the outcome here is that Albert keeps pretending to be a beggar. Hilda: If you deliver the Beggar's Garb to Hilda in Baldwin's Estate, she'll ask you to return in a few days once she's confronted Albert about it. If you don't want to change your inn save, doze on the bench nearby 10ish times, and then come back to her to get your reward of three Onyx worth 7,200 gold. In this ending, Albert stops pretending to be a beggar.

If you deliver the Beggar's Garb to Hilda in Baldwin's Estate, she'll ask you to return in a few days once she's confronted Albert about it. If you don't want to change your inn save, doze on the bench nearby 10ish times, and then come back to her to get your reward of three Onyx worth 7,200 gold. In this ending, Albert stops pretending to be a beggar. Celina: You can deliver the Beggar's Garb to Albert's wife, Celina, at Walter's Tavern and she'll understandably be a bit miffed that he lied to her. So miffed in fact that she'll murder him and commit suicide; a fact you discover when returning to their home a few days later. You'll get 3,000 gold and a noonbloom for your trouble, making it the least ideal outcome.

As you can see, the most lucrative route is giving the Beggar's Grab to Hilda, unless you've got a real hankering to see Albert get murdered for some reason.