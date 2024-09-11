Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have Dragon Age: The Photo Mode at launch

Photo modes aren't really my thing—as far as I'm concerned, I have a printscreen button and that's good enough. Some people really enjoy them, though: Witness, for example, how much fun weekend editor Jody Macgregor is having making Titus throw silly faces in Space Marine 2. And for those people, and more specifically those people who are also Dragon Age fans, there is good news, as IGN says Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have a full-fledged photo mode at launch.

This will be the first Dragon Age game to include a photo mode, which is perhaps not entirely surprising given that the previous Dragon Age game arrived 10 years ago, before photo modes were really a thing. And BioWare isn't horsing around with it—Veilguard's photo mode will feature:

Free-roaming camera, tilt, focal length, and lens distortion

Depth of Field

Auto Focus

Distance

F-Stop, which lets you control the lighting

Vignette mode, which darkens the edge of the screen and gives it a more cinematic look

Bloom strength

Saturation, brightness, and contrast

The ability to hide the player, the party, enemies, or NPCs

"What I really like is the tab that lets you hide various characters," Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corrine Busche said. "So hide character, hide party, hide enemies, hide NPCs. You can really curate the shot to your liking... You might be mid-fight with a dragon, but there’s a character in the way, so you can clear them out."

Busche said credit for Veilguard's photo mode goes primarily to Brenon Holmes, the technical design director on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which introduced a photo mode to that series. "Not only did he drive this feature, he did a lot of the work to support it," Busche said.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard seems like an ideal fit for a photo mode, what with all the stunning fantasy vistas and exotic magics flying around, and I expect we'll see some cool snaps in very short order after the game is out. For now, there's definitely some real enthusiasm for it:

PHOTO MODE pic.twitter.com/BQge7ebhUNSeptember 10, 2024

Davrin is a skilled monster hunter and he looks ✨ great ✨ doing itSeptember 10, 2024

they're gonna look so cute together 🫶September 10, 2024

Dragon Age: The Veilguard comes out on October 31.