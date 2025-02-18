If you’re taking the time to explore Avowed ’s first region of Dawnshore, you’ll be treated to heaps of loot alongside tons of cool secrets and quests. Unlike most of the other unique keys you’ll hunt for in the Living Lands, the Pyromancer’s Key is a bit of a trek from the chest you’re actually trying to open. The chest's location in the small camp at the northeast entrance to Berath’s Gateway graveyard is also somewhat of a red herring.

It’s not hard to reach like some of the other treasure maps and totem fragments, but you’ll just be surprised by how far you have to go. With the allure of loot on my mind, I've searched the Overgrown Frontier and Ivona’s Threshold areas of Dawnshore to finally track down the elusive key to open the pyromancer’s stash.

Pyromancer's Key location in Avowed

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Pyromancer’s Key is on a ledge overlooking Berath’s Gateway, requiring you to take a path to the west that loops around the graveyard and into the hills.

Starting from the pyromancer’s camp:

Walk through the graveyard and take the path leading left Climb up the ledge and continue along the path under the wooden bridge until you reach a Xaurip camp Turn around to follow the path up the hill, now walking past the wooden bridge from earlier Turn right past the wooden bridge and pass through the crevice where you'll hear the pyromancer blow themselves up Walk up to the pyromancer’s body and loot the Pyromancer’s Key from the broken box on the floor

Once you’ve got the key, simply return to the camp. There’s a quick route down the ledge to your right, and then you can see the camp straight ahead.

Sadly, the pyromancer’s chest doesn’t contain anything all that exciting besides some materials needed to upgrade weapons and armour–though you’ll need lots of these, so get used to it. In fact, the pyromancer has a much better item on their body–the Anextli’s Grimoire spellbook. If you’re a spell caster, then this is a great off-hand weapon to grab.