An Elden Ring player has promised to fight Messmer every day with a new weapon until FromSoftware releases Elden Ring: Nightreign

One Elden Ring player who goes by chickensandwich420 decided to start the monumental task of taking on Messmer from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree every single day with a new weapon and without getting hit until Elden Ring: Nightreign releases (via TheGamer).

"Originally, I was gonna do different FromSoft bosses from all games (since, you know, Nightreign is a multiverse game), but I'm lazy, and it's my last year of uni, so I don't want to spend time grinding bosses instead of doing work," chickensandwich420 says.

What makes this quest especially interesting is that this player is going up against Messmer on a NG+7 and using a different weapon every single time. So far, they've used the Serpent Hunter, the Blasphemous Blade, the Beast Claw, and the Backhand Blades, to name a few. Using 22 different weapons and counting is incredibly impressive and a cool way to make this challenge just that much harder. I'd be hard-pressed to beat Messmer without him landing a single hit on NG+7 with my trusty Blasphemous Blade or Bloodhound's Fang—actually, if I'm honest, there's no way I'd beat Messmer without him beating me to a bloody pulp first.

But that's not the right mentality to have in a FromSoftware game, especially not in the leadup to Elden Ring: Nightreign, which will include bosses from across various souls games. When Elden Ring: Nightreign was announced at The Game Awards, it had a release window of 2025. That may seem like a quick turnaround for a FromSoftware game, but in reality, as the studio will get to reuse some of its assets from previous games, it hopefully shouldn't take too long to get this one done.

That isn't just good news for players who can't wait to jump into this multiplayer world and fight a bunch of Dark Souls and Elden Ring bosses again, it also means that chickensandwich420 won't have to fight Messmer anymore, although they do have an emergency plan in case development takes too long: If this game doesn't come out by the end of June I'll branch out to other games," chickensandwich420 says.

We saw a few Dark Souls bosses make an appearance in Elden Ring: Nightreign's teaser trailer. The boss that stood out among the rest was from Dark Souls 3, The Nameless King, thanks to this foe being one of the most difficult and annoying bosses you could imagine. We've also seen the Centipede Demon from Dark Souls and The Duke's Dear Freja from Dark Souls 2 confirmed for Nightreign, so chickensandwich420 will have plenty of other foes to choose from if they get bored fighting Messmer in the run-up to Elden Ring: Nightreign.