FromSoftware's next game is an Elden Ring spin-off called Nightreign, and it's coming next year

Thursday's Game Awards promised to be a night full of surprises, but one of the very biggest dropped near the beginning of the broadcast: FromSoftware isn't done with Elden Ring yet, and its next game will be out in 2025. Elden Ring: Nightreign is not Elden Ring 2: it's a standalone spin-off coming next year.

There's a lot to absorb from the trailer: it features a group of unique characters sprinting and climbing across a familiar-but-different interpretation of Elden Ring's starting zone of Limgrave. When a fiery blue circle engulfs the land, Nightreign looks an awful lot like a battle royale—but all the combat we see is a trio of players facing off against Elden Ring bosses, with no PvP in sight.

Nightreign's trailer prompts more questions than it gives answers, but you're not going to have to wait long to find out more about this spin-off's whole deal. I've played it—so keep your eyes on PC Gamer for an in-depth breakdown of what the heck's going on with Elden Ring: Nightreign before long.