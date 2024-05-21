After three years on the Epic Games Store, the Kingdom Hearts series is finally releasing on Steam

I'm still surprised the Kingdom Hearts series exists at all, let alone that it finally hit PC back in 2021. Since then the famously convoluted meeting of Square Enix JRPG with classic Disney icons has been exclusive to the Epic Games Store, but that's about to change.

According to the description on this yet-to-air Square Enix YouTube video (it's also embedded below, but it doesn't premiere until tomorrow) every Kingdom Hearts game belonging to the Dark Seeker Saga will hit Steam on June 13. I'm sorry, but that warrants a list, because there's a lot of Kingdom Hearts games, and their titles sometimes look like occult equations from antiquity.

Based on what Epic already has, we'll get:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts II Final Fix

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A fragmentary passage -

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC

We may also get, though it's as yet unclear, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, which is a rhythm action take on the series that I didn't know existed until now.

While it has been possible to get Kingdom Hearts running on Steam Deck with a bit of fiddling, now it'll be much, much easier, assuming that it gets Steam Deck Verified (and I can't imagine why it wouldn't).

Mollie did the internet a huge favour in 2021 with her ultimate guide to getting into the Kingdom Hearts games. It's long been a running joke, how many Kingdom Hearts games there appear to be, not to mention how labyrinthine their plots are.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced in 2022, by the way, and it looks like it may feature (drum roll) Star Wars, because everyone loves Star Wars, don't they?