The PC game releases we're most excited about in January

2024 was full of great games, with some bangers like Path of Exile 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming in hot in December. The first month of 2025 is comparatively quiet, but the calm won't last long, as February is absurdly stacked with big games. And quiet is of course relative—lots of interesting games are out in January, including the early access release of Hyper Light Breaker, the long-awaited sequel to 2016's Hyper Light Drifter.

See what's out in January below. For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our list of 2025's new PC games.

Hyper Light Breaker | January 14 (Early Access)

The sequel to Hyper Light Drifter and one of our most anticipated games right now. "Hyper Light Breaker brought back all my memories of Dark Souls' greatest boss, and it instantly became one of my favorite demos at Summer Game Fest," Josh said when he tried it last year.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth | January 23

Part two of a trilogy-length remake of Final Fantasy 7 comes to PC after 11 months of console exclusivity. The PS5-exclusive-to-PC pipeline seems to be speeding up.

Eternal Strands | January 28

A fantasy adventure from Yellow Brick Games, a studio founded by Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw. A demo will be available on Steam before it releases: Laidlaw says it's a game we'll benefit from "feeling" before we make up our minds.

Sniper Elite: Resistance | January 30

A new entry in the reliably fun and gore-heavy Sniper Elite series. This time, the Nazi-hunting takes place in occupied France.

Citizen Sleeper 2 | January 31

It's still about an android in trouble, but in his preview last year, Harvey said that Citizen Sleeper 2 "is going to feel almost completely different" to the first game, which was one of our favorite RPGs of 2022.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | January 30

Another PlayStation exclusive comes to PC after a little over a year, and sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up and adds Brooklyn and Queens to the series' rendition of New York City.

January gaming events

The Steam Winter Sale is over, but there'll be specials on realtime strategy games from January 20-27. See the full sale schedule in our Steam sale dates guide.

The 2025 Taipei Game Show is January 23-26

More games releasing in January

January 9 — Freedom Wars Remastered - Vita RPG remaster ( Steam )

— Freedom Wars Remastered - Vita RPG remaster ( ) January 13 — Airborne Empire (Early Access) - City builder in the sky ( Steam )

— Airborne Empire (Early Access) - City builder in the sky ( ) January 15 — Aloft - It's a big month for games set in the sky ( Steam )

— Aloft - It's a big month for games set in the sky ( ) January 16 — Assetto Corsa EVO - Racing sim ( Steam )

— Assetto Corsa EVO - Racing sim ( ) January 16 — Dynasty Warriors: Origins - More large-scale battles ( Steam )

— Dynasty Warriors: Origins - More large-scale battles ( ) January 16 — Tales of Graces f Remastered - Action RPG remaster ( Steam)

— Tales of Graces f Remastered - Action RPG remaster ( January 20 — Mekkablood: Quarry Assault - Old-school FPS ( Steam )

— Mekkablood: Quarry Assault - Old-school FPS ( ) January 23 — Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles - Retro lightsaber battles ( Steam )

— Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles - Retro lightsaber battles ( ) January 23 — Synduality Echo of Ada - Futuristic extraction shooter ( Steam )

— Synduality Echo of Ada - Futuristic extraction shooter ( ) January 27 — Virtua Fighter 5 REVO - Rollback netcode and 4K upgrade ( Steam )

— Virtua Fighter 5 REVO - Rollback netcode and 4K upgrade ( ) January 27 — Space Engineers 2 (Early Access) — Sci-fi sandbox (Steam)

— Space Engineers 2 (Early Access) — Sci-fi sandbox (Steam) January 28 — Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap - Horde shooter ( Steam )

— Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap - Horde shooter ( ) January 28 — Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Rat soulslike ( Steam )

— Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - Rat soulslike ( ) January 28 — The Stone of Madness - 18th-century stealth tactics ( Steam )

— The Stone of Madness - 18th-century stealth tactics ( ) January 28 — Warside - Advanced Wars-like ( Steam )