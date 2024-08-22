You might be wondering how to get to The Ringing Deeps in World of Warcraft's new expansion, The War Within. If you're questing through the new zones in Khaz Algar you'll be directed to the correct path naturally, but if you're powering your way through collecting the new Skyriding Glyphs for the easy mount the achievement offers, then you might be left scratching you head while figuring out how to get there.

In this guide, I'll explain how to reach the cavernous zone, so you don't end up flying around in circles. Here's how to reach The Ringing Deeps in WoW: The War Within.

How to get to The Ringing Deeps

You can see The Ringing Deeps when you open your map, but that doesn't clear up the problem of getting there from the Isle of Dorn. Instead of heading south, as your intuition might tell you, instead head to Dornogal, the main city, and look for the Coreway: I've marked it on the screenshot below if you need help locating it.

Image 1 of 3 The Coreway. (Image credit: Blizzard) Fly into the hole. (Image credit: Blizzard) Follow the tunnel until you reach The Ringing Deeps. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Mount up and fly down into the large hole and you'll find a narrow tunnel heading west at the bottom. Follow it downwards through various dips and turns and you'll eventually emerge into the far north of The Ringing Deeps zone.

The Ringing Deeps is one of the four new zones to arrive in World of Warcraft with the new expansion launch. It's a subterranean zone housed in a large cavern - think Zaralek Cavern from Dragonflight. From here, you can also fly to the other two zones, Hallowfall and Azj-Kahet, though the paths to these are easily discernible with a look at your map.

Just remember that enemies won't necessarily scale with your level if it's your first character, so don't land and expect those you encounter to be a pushover.