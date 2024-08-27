How to open the Kaja Cola machine in WoW: The War Within

If you're anything like me, bag space is always an issue in World of Warcraft , but cracking open the Kaja Cola machine in The Ringing Deeps should help ease your burden. It contains a Goblin Mini Fridge—a 34-slot bag, not an actual fridge, you'll be pleased to learn—and you can grab it as soon as you enter the new War Within zones.

The bag 'binds to Warband ' too, so you can send it to one of your alts to use, thanks to the new system introduced with the pre-patch. Regardless of how you want to use it, here's where to find the Kaja Cola machine so you can nab yourself some extra bag space.

WoW Kaja'Cola machine puzzle solution

(Image credit: Blizzard)

First you'll need to fly to Camp Murroch in the Ringing Deeps—it's just west of Taelloch—and look for the inn directly opposite the flightmaster there. If you're unsure where to go, check the screenshot above.

You'll spot the Kaja Cola vending machine on your right as you enter the inn with a sparkly item indicator at the bottom, though there's nothing to pick up. Your clue is the four large red buttons that dispense a variety of worthless goodies, each for five silver. These are:

Bluesberry Blast

Orange O'polcalypse

Oyster Outbreak

Mangoro Madness

If you buy the snacks in the order listed above, you'll be able to pick up the Goblin Mini Fridge bag from the bottom of the vending machine. If you're wondering why that specific order, look at the first letter of each item. Put together, they spell B O O M, the perfect puzzle for a goblin machine.