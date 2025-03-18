After years of playing as stupid, boring humans in Fallout, you can finally channel your inner Walton Goggins and become a ghoul in Fallout 76

News
By published

The Ghoul Within update kicks off the game's 20th season with ghoulification, new perks, and more.

A ghoul from Fallout wearing sunglasses.
(Image credit: Bethesda)

For too long, Walton Goggins has been out in the Hollywood hills living my dream: wandering the wasteland as a rotting, irradiated zombie with a beer in one hand and a shotgun in the other. That finally ends today thanks to Fallout 76’s new Ghoul Within update, which adds a whole host of ghoul-related features and rewards.

The headlining feature is, as you might guess, ghoulification: a new questline will allow players to become a feral ghoul for the first time in the series’ history, though you’ll want to subdue any urges to devour your fellow vault dweller with a cocktail of consumable drugs. The bright side is you’ll be immune to disease and mutations, and in fact, radiation will give you increased max health and interact with your new ghoul perks (which the patch notes call gherks).

They are pretty intense from the sounds of it, allowing players to instantly reload their empty magazines, sprint 20% faster, and absorb triple the radiation from food and water; it’s good now, remember? A "Feral" meter replaces the old hunger and thirst stats and grants buffs if you keep it filled, but there's actually a fun reason to let it drop to 0%:

  • At 0%: you gain +150% Melee Damage, and lose -5 Endurance, -99 Charisma, -30 Max HP, -20 Max AP, -300% Hip-fire Gun Accuracy & V.A.T.S. Accuracy.

The patch also brings with it a level 50 character boost if you want to dive right into the endgame content, including the new ghoul questline, but that’ll cost you some Atoms as well.

On the free side of things, there are a bunch of bug fixes and balance tweaks to pave the way for the new season, including some buffs to pistol damage and added effects to various perk cards. Barbarian, for instance, now grants damage resistance based on strength—an effect which doubles if you forgo armor.

Considering Fallout 76 was largely agreed to be a dumpster fire when it released, it’s nice to see the game trucking along with novelties like this to spare in-between bug fixes and major reworks. Season 20’s trailer shows off a bunch of appropriately ghoulish cosmetic items and decorations sure to please fans of the world's mutant monsters.

If you’ve half a mind to give Fallout 76 another shot while you wait for the TV show’s second season, check out Jeremy Peel’s guide to having fun in post-apocalyptic Appalachia. The game is currently $9.99 (75% off) on Steam.

Fallout 4 cheatsNew Vegas console commandsSkyrim Anniversary EditionSkyrim console commandsSkyrim Special Edition mods

Fallout 4 cheats: Nuclear codes
New Vegas console commands: Stacked deck
Skyrim Anniversary Edition: What it includes
Skyrim console commands: Tune your Tamriel
Skyrim Special Edition mods: More for the Nords

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ghoul in sunglasses
Fallout 76's quest to becoming a ghoul couldn't be easier—unless you want to make friends along the way
A ghoul holding a gun
Playing as a ghoul in Fallout 76 is the new Wasteland experience everyone should indulge in
Fallout 76 - a player in a vault suit gives a thumbs up
Fallout 76's former project lead says it's still his favourite game he worked on, but the initial reception was demoralising: 'I got yelled at in an Apple Store, I'll never forget'
Lucy advertizes Nuka Cola
Now that Lucy is somewhere around level 8, what do you want to see in the Fallout show's second season?
Official Doom Guy art superimposed over Vault 666 Fallout-themed background.
Fallout-themed Doom mod Vault 666 has multiple endings, an OP Dogmeat companion, and a Ron Perlman-impersonating narrator so good, I was worried it was AI-generated at first
no more room in hell 2
No More Room in Hell 2's 'biggest update yet' introduces weapon attachments, new level scenarios, and ensures players no longer spawn 'without a body'
Latest in MMO
Ghoul in sunglasses
After years of playing as stupid, boring humans in Fallout, you can finally channel your inner Walton Goggins and become a ghoul in Fallout 76
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery may be teasing a legendary weapon that players have speculated is in the game for two decades
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
Dune Awakening
Dune Awakening's latest trailer offers a glimpse of its massive coriolis storms, which reshape swathes of the map each week for 'infinite exploration'
Concept art of WoW&#039;s upcoming player housing system, showing a warm homestead with a welcoming figure in shade.
WoW flexes its MMO player housing system in a new blog post, and it really might just beat FF14's dated furniture placement into the dirt
Latest in News
Ghoul in sunglasses
After years of playing as stupid, boring humans in Fallout, you can finally channel your inner Walton Goggins and become a ghoul in Fallout 76
Astarion, after being asked whether he&#039;d like a kiss, winces in the opposite of anticipation in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Hasbro will be ready to share news about the future of Baldur's Gate 'in pretty short order'
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery may be teasing a legendary weapon that players have speculated is in the game for two decades
A smiling man in military fatigues
Get in here, stalker: Stalker 2’s Patch 1.3 is here with a whopping 1,200 fixes
Public Eye trailer still - dead-eyed police officer sitting for an interview
I'm creeped out by this trailer for a generative AI game about people using an AI-powered app to solve violent crimes in the year 2028 that somehow isn't a cautionary tale
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
More about mmo
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery may be teasing a legendary weapon that players have speculated is in the game for two decades
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.

After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
Astarion, after being asked whether he&#039;d like a kiss, winces in the opposite of anticipation in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.

Hasbro will be ready to share news about the future of Baldur's Gate 'in pretty short order'
See more latest
Most Popular
Astarion, after being asked whether he&#039;d like a kiss, winces in the opposite of anticipation in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Hasbro will be ready to share news about the future of Baldur's Gate 'in pretty short order'
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery may be teasing a legendary weapon that players have speculated is in the game for two decades
A smiling man in military fatigues
Get in here, stalker: Stalker 2’s Patch 1.3 is here with a whopping 1,200 fixes
Public Eye trailer still - dead-eyed police officer sitting for an interview
I'm creeped out by this trailer for a generative AI game about people using an AI-powered app to solve violent crimes in the year 2028 that somehow isn't a cautionary tale
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025
AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
'People like to hate EA, I don't know why': Split Fiction's Josef Fares says he has a good relationship with his publisher, but 'nobody believes' him
A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there