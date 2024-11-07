Amazon's Mass Effect TV show now in 'active development' from the writer of F9: The Fast Saga (the one where a car goes to space)

According to Variety, Amazon's Mass Effect TV series is finally coming to life after it picked up the rights for it three years ago.

Details are pretty thin at this stage, but Amazon says it's actively being developed now. Fast 9: The Fast Saga writer Daniel Casey will pen the script and executive produce it along with Karim Zreik, Ari Arad, and EA's Michael Gamble.

Zreik previously produced a bunch of superhero shows under Marvel, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher. And Arad produced other game adaptations, like Borderlands, and Uncharted. For those who may have lost track of exactly where F9 sits in the Fast & Furious pantheon, that's the one in which they drive a car into space. Successfully. Which presumably formed a key part of Casey's job interview.

Details about what the show will actually be about and whether or not Commander Shepard will even appear reamin unknown. The Mass Effect universe is vast and has been covered in all sorts of media outside games. It could be anything. But if I don't see my big buddy Wrex in there, I will be upset.

So far, Amazon hasn't even hinted at a release date. For reference: The recent Fallout TV series was announced in 2020 and dropped two years later, so it might be a bit before we see a turian or an asari on screen. The explosive success of that show—with its two Emmy Awards and 65 million viewers—probably prompted Amazon to hit the gas on the Mass Effect series. That, or the fact that the Fallout show came out with no new game for people to play in the fervor.



BioWare has been teasing the game for years now and with Dragon Age: The Veilguard out of the way, it could be out within the next few years alongside whatever this TV series ends up being.