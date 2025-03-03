The PC game releases we're most excited about in March
After a busy February, the videogame release calendar doesn't slow down much in March.
February was a heck of a month of PC gaming, bringing us Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Civilization 7, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds and more. Things slow down a little in March, but not that much. The biggest releases are probably Assassin's Creed Shadows and highly anticipated Sims-competitor Inzoi, but there are many other exciting games on the way.
Keep scrolling for an overview of what's out on PC in March 2025, and for a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our full list of 2025's new PC games.
March's big PC release dates
Two Point Museum | March 4
The latest in the Two Point series of management sims is "the developer's greatest, quirkiest management sim to date," Mollie said in her review.
Split Fiction | March 6
I really liked what I saw of the latest co-op adventure from Josef Fares and Hazelight a few months ago. The level of variety is ridiculous, and the premise is fun: A sci-fi author and a fantasy author trapped in their fictional worlds.
Midnight Murder Club | March 13 (early access)
Developer Velan Studios' dodgeball game was really good, even if it didn't last, and so this multiplayer shooter is worth keeping an eye on—it looks like Phasmophobia deathmatch, and you can play even if you don't own the game.
Assassin's Creed Shadows | March 20
After a couple delays, the next Assassin's Creed is presumably going to launch for real this month. We've really liked what we've seen of it so far: "I think this one was worth the wait," Morgan said after playing six hours of it.
Killing Floor 3 | March 25
It's got lots of bells and whistles, but at its heart, Killing Floor 3 is a classic co-op horde shooter. There's no "extracting" here, at least not unless you beat the boss, and Tripwire has taken the gore even further than it did last time.
Atomfall | March 27
Survival-craft your way around "a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies." Watch out for the exploding sheep.
Inzoi | March 28 (early access)
The big Sims competitor finally arrives, and from the publisher of PUBG of all places. The life sim genre has been hungry for competition for a long time, and Inzoi is one of Steam's most wishlisted games right now. Expect it to be a big deal.
March gaming events
- The Tokyo Indie Games Summit is March 8-9
- The Steam Spring Sale runs March 13-20, so consider waiting if you've got your eye on any frequently discounted games
- GDC 2025 runs March 17-21—keep an eye on news, as we'll be on location talking to developers
More games releasing in March
- March 3 — Carmen Sandiego - She's back, but where? (Steam)
- March 4 — Grimoire Groves - Cozy dungeon crawler (Steam)
- March 4 — Merchants of Rosewall - Run a fantasy shop (Steam)
- March 4 — Knights in Tight Spaces - Close-quarters tactics (Steam)
- March 5 — Air - Visual novel classic (Steam)
- March 6 — Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone - post-apoc ARPG (Steam)
- March 6 — Book Bound - Run a bookshop (Steam)
- March 6 — FragPunk - 5v5 Valorant-style hero shooter (Steam)
- March 6 — MainFrames - Platformer set in an operating system (Steam)
- March 7 — Lost Lullabies (Early Access) - '80s inspired co-op horror (Steam)
- March 7 — Sugardew Island - Similar to a certain valley (Steam)
- March 6 — Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster - A classic Konami remaster (Steam)
- March 10 — Rise of the Ronin - A PS exclusive comes to PC (Steam)
- March 11 — Wanderstop - An existential cozy game (Steam)
- March 14 — WWE 2K25 - Annual pro wrestling game (Steam)
- March 14 — Out of the Park Baseball 26 - Baseball management (Steam)
- March 18 — 33 Immortals - 33-player roguelike (Epic)
- March 18 — MySims - Updated Sims spin-off from 2007 (Steam)
- March 20 — Atelier Yumia - Open world crafting RPG (Steam)
- March 20 — Mudborne - Not a muddy Bloodborne, it's about frogs (Steam)
- March 25 — SOPA - Adventure in search of a potato (Steam)
- March 25 — Tales of the Shire - Hobbit life sim (Steam)
- March 25 — Nordhold - Tower defense (Steam)
- March 26 — Mother Machine - Co-op platformer (Steam)
- March 26 — JDM: Japanese Drift Master - Drift racer (Steam)
- March 27 — AI Limit - Post-apocalyptic, sci-fi ARPG (Steam)
- March 27 — As We Descend - Roguelike deckbuilder (Steam)
- March 27 — The First Berserker: Khazan - "hardcore" ARPG (Steam)
- March 27 — Mini Royale - Green army men battle royale (Steam)
