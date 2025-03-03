February was a heck of a month of PC gaming, bringing us Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Civilization 7, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds and more. Things slow down a little in March, but not that much. The biggest releases are probably Assassin's Creed Shadows and highly anticipated Sims-competitor Inzoi, but there are many other exciting games on the way.

Keep scrolling for an overview of what's out on PC in March 2025, and for a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our full list of 2025's new PC games.

Two Point Museum | March 4

The latest in the Two Point series of management sims is "the developer's greatest, quirkiest management sim to date," Mollie said in her review.

Split Fiction | March 6

I really liked what I saw of the latest co-op adventure from Josef Fares and Hazelight a few months ago. The level of variety is ridiculous, and the premise is fun: A sci-fi author and a fantasy author trapped in their fictional worlds.

Assassin's Creed Shadows | March 20

After a couple delays, the next Assassin's Creed is presumably going to launch for real this month. We've really liked what we've seen of it so far: "I think this one was worth the wait," Morgan said after playing six hours of it.

Killing Floor 3 | March 25

It's got lots of bells and whistles, but at its heart, Killing Floor 3 is a classic co-op horde shooter. There's no "extracting" here, at least not unless you beat the boss, and Tripwire has taken the gore even further than it did last time.

Atomfall | March 27

Survival-craft your way around "a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies." Watch out for the exploding sheep.

Inzoi | March 28 (early access)

The big Sims competitor finally arrives, and from the publisher of PUBG of all places. The life sim genre has been hungry for competition for a long time, and Inzoi is one of Steam's most wishlisted games right now. Expect it to be a big deal.

March gaming events

More games releasing in March

March 3 — Carmen Sandiego - She's back, but where? (Steam)

— - She's back, but where? (Steam) March 4 — Grimoire Groves - Cozy dungeon crawler (Steam)

— - Cozy dungeon crawler (Steam) March 4 — Merchants of Rosewall - Run a fantasy shop (Steam)

— - Run a fantasy shop (Steam) March 4 — Knights in Tight Spaces - Close-quarters tactics (Steam)

— - Close-quarters tactics (Steam) March 5 — Air - Visual novel classic (Steam)

— - Visual novel classic (Steam) March 6 — Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone - post-apoc ARPG (Steam)

— - post-apoc ARPG (Steam) March 6 — Book Bound - Run a bookshop (Steam)

— - Run a bookshop (Steam) March 6 — FragPunk - 5v5 Valorant-style hero shooter (Steam)

— - 5v5 Valorant-style hero shooter (Steam) March 6 — MainFrames - Platformer set in an operating system (Steam)

— - Platformer set in an operating system (Steam) March 7 — Lost Lullabies (Early Access) - '80s inspired co-op horror (Steam)

— (Early Access) - '80s inspired co-op horror (Steam) March 7 — Sugardew Island - Similar to a certain valley (Steam)

— - Similar to a certain valley (Steam) March 6 — Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster - A classic Konami remaster (Steam)

— - A classic Konami remaster (Steam) March 10 — Rise of the Ronin - A PS exclusive comes to PC (Steam)

— - A PS exclusive comes to PC (Steam) March 11 — Wanderstop - An existential cozy game (Steam)

— - An existential cozy game (Steam) March 14 — WWE 2K25 - Annual pro wrestling game (Steam)

— - Annual pro wrestling game (Steam) March 14 — Out of the Park Baseball 26 - Baseball management (Steam)

- Baseball management (Steam) March 18 — 33 Immortals - 33-player roguelike (Epic)

- 33-player roguelike (Epic) March 18 — MySims - Updated Sims spin-off from 2007 (Steam)

- Updated Sims spin-off from 2007 (Steam) March 20 — Atelier Yumia - Open world crafting RPG (Steam)

— - Open world crafting RPG (Steam) March 20 — Mudborne - Not a muddy Bloodborne, it's about frogs (Steam)

— - Not a muddy Bloodborne, it's about frogs (Steam) March 25 — SOPA - Adventure in search of a potato (Steam)

— - Adventure in search of a potato (Steam) March 25 — Tales of the Shire - Hobbit life sim (Steam)

— - Hobbit life sim (Steam) March 25 — Nordhold - Tower defense (Steam)

- Tower defense (Steam) March 26 — Mother Machine - Co-op platformer (Steam)

- Co-op platformer (Steam) March 26 — JDM: Japanese Drift Master - Drift racer (Steam)

- Drift racer (Steam) March 27 — AI Limit - Post-apocalyptic, sci-fi ARPG (Steam)

— - Post-apocalyptic, sci-fi ARPG (Steam) March 27 — As We Descend - Roguelike deckbuilder (Steam)

- Roguelike deckbuilder (Steam) March 27 — The First Berserker: Khazan - "hardcore" ARPG (Steam)

— - "hardcore" ARPG (Steam) March 27 — Mini Royale - Green army men battle royale (Steam)