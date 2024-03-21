You can grab the legendary Terraria sword Meowmere in Stardew Valley 1.6, but there'll be no wall of flesh, probably

Another day, another strange secret found in the crevices of Stardew Valley's 1.6 update. It's only been two days since it was released, and so far, we've seen killer attacks by a member of the Blue Man Group and drinkable mayo. Now, some dedicated players have managed to break the barrier between games and obtain Terraria's legendary sword, Meowmerre, thanks to a lot of lava and one Wizard.

It's only a small event in the grand scheme of Stardew Valley, but a Reddit user by the name of Sightshade has managed to locate and obtain the legendary sword. It may not look like a deadly weapon, but looks can be deceiving, and this rainbow cat sword is actually a harbinger of death—or, more specifically, cat-shaped rainbow projectiles that meow and relentlessly pummel you into a pulp.

Now I know what you're thinking: "Fantastic, I can finally incinerate Haunted Skulls with the power of cats and untamed cuteness," but sadly, that's not exactly the case, as Meowmere doesn't hold the same powers in this world. Think of it as more of a reskin of the Infinity Sword (the most powerful weapon in Stardew Valley).

If none of that bothers you and you just want another weapon for your collection, then here's how to get one—but bear in mind that this is very much a late-stage objective, so there's no need to rush. First, throw an Ancient Doll in the lava pool on Floor 100 of the mines. Then, you want to take the item you get to the new pylon in the Wizard's basement, and Bob's your uncle: you have yourself a bonafide cat sword.

It's great to see acknowledgment between two fantastic games, no matter how small, but I really hope that Eric Barone stops the crossover here. A few players have suggested that Meowmere should be more than just a pretty weapon: "It would be cool if it did summon a wall of flesh that just KOs you. Experience the terror of a first-time Terrarian accidentally killing a demon over lava."

I'll admit that it would be funny to suddenly face a wall of flesh or other demonic monsters from Terraria in the humble farming game Stardew Valley. But I'm not sure if I have the mental fortitude to fight those kind of creatures again. I've done my fair share of pre-hardmode boss battles, and would rather keep the cosmic horror out of my carrot farming.