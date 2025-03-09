The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion

But can you grill rothe ribs?

Pixel-art portraits of Astarion and Shadowheart against a seasonal backdrop of Stardew Valley
(Image credit: ConcernedApe, Baldur's Village Mod Team)

Is there a maximum number of times you can replay Baldur's Gate 3 and still have a good time? We haven't found the number yet, but don't worry if you have. There's one more way to get your fix of Shadowheart, Gale, Karlach, Wyll, and most of all Astarion, and it's via the Baldur's Village mod for Stardew Valley.

After months of development, you can download Baldur's Village now. You won't need to start a new save for it either, as it simply adds to the original game rather than replacing any part of it.

What it adds are more than 20 non-player characters, six locations, various dynamic events, shops, items, and more. All this is housed within a new village map you can find to the north of Pelican Town—the entrance is near Linus's tent on the mountain, northeast of the Carpenter's Shop where Robin and her family live.

At the moment, the only new character who can be romanced is Astarion, who has his own heart events and gift preferences. (I bet he's finicky.) He won't be the only romanceable character, however. Work continues, as the mod team explains: "Our next focus will be creating Halsin's romance storyline. Once completed, we will shift our attention to expanding the mod's world-building, background stories, and gameplay by introducing new features and items."

To get Baldur's Village running you'll also need the Stardew Modding API, the Content Patcher, and the Portraiture mod, without which you won't be able to see the glorious pixel-art portraits of BG3's cast. (When you're talking to a character, press the P key to swap portraits.) Baldur's Village can be found on Nexus Mods, where it's already racked up almost 4,000 downloads.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

