The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion

Is there a maximum number of times you can replay Baldur's Gate 3 and still have a good time? We haven't found the number yet, but don't worry if you have. There's one more way to get your fix of Shadowheart, Gale, Karlach, Wyll, and most of all Astarion, and it's via the Baldur's Village mod for Stardew Valley.

After months of development, you can download Baldur's Village now. You won't need to start a new save for it either, as it simply adds to the original game rather than replacing any part of it.

What it adds are more than 20 non-player characters, six locations, various dynamic events, shops, items, and more. All this is housed within a new village map you can find to the north of Pelican Town—the entrance is near Linus's tent on the mountain, northeast of the Carpenter's Shop where Robin and her family live.

At the moment, the only new character who can be romanced is Astarion, who has his own heart events and gift preferences. (I bet he's finicky.) He won't be the only romanceable character, however. Work continues, as the mod team explains: "Our next focus will be creating Halsin's romance storyline. Once completed, we will shift our attention to expanding the mod's world-building, background stories, and gameplay by introducing new features and items."

To get Baldur's Village running you'll also need the Stardew Modding API, the Content Patcher, and the Portraiture mod, without which you won't be able to see the glorious pixel-art portraits of BG3's cast. (When you're talking to a character, press the P key to swap portraits.) Baldur's Village can be found on Nexus Mods, where it's already racked up almost 4,000 downloads.