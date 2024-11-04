Stardew Valley has a troublesome new 'disappearing chickens' bug, which Eric Barone is explaining away by declaring invisible coyotes are stealing them

After months of waiting, Stardew Valley's big 1.6 update is finally live on consoles and mobile, and as if that wasn't enough creator Eric Barone also surprised the world by rolling out yet another update on top of the update: Stardew Valley 1.6.9 , which introduces a fresh array of fixes, tweaks, updates, and new content—and on top of that, some surprise Stardew lore: Wild coyotes!

"PSA: there is currently an issue, if you start a new farm on the meadowlands farm and open the animal door on the coop day 1, your chickens will disappear," Barone wrote on X . "If you leave the door closed for one day, it should save them. We will fix this.

"Lore: There is a wild coyote on the farm day 1 rn"

Okay, so it's not exactly new lore in the strictest sense, but I love the way Barone turns a bug into a feature by just waving his hands and declaring "environmental storytelling" in a deep, spooky voice. Not entirely seriously, of course, but given how Barone rolls I would be less than surprised to see wild coyotes added to the game in the inevitable Stardew Valley 1.7 update we'll all be talking about in spring 2025.

(For the record, I am not aware of any actual Stardew 1.7 update in the works, but I made the prediction in March and I'm not backing off.)

I'm not the only one who thinks it would be a good idea:

Yeah, we're never getting Haunted Chocolatier.