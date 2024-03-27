Stardew Valley gets another new patch that fixes the 'creepy face' bear and makes new cabins paintable

Stardew Valley's big 1.6 update went live last week, but work on the game hasn't stopped, or even slowed down by the looks of it. Creator Eric Barone rolled out a new 1.6.3 patch for the PC version of the game today that makes a pretty hefty number of fixes to the game.

Despite a relatively smooth rollout, players have discovered a few issues with the update, some of which are fixed in this update: A bear in a maple syrup event, for instance, has a "creepy face bug" that this update will address.

(Image credit: Eric Barone (Twitter))

Barone said earlier this week that he won't return to work on Haunted Chocolatier, his next game, until Stardew Valley 1.6 is "bug-free and out to all platforms." It's clear that he wasn't looking for some time off, as he's been actively seeking out and fixing problems with the update pretty much from the time it went live: This is the third patch to be released, and the biggest, since the 1.6 update went live.

The Stardew Valley 1.6.3 update is live now. The full patch notes are below:

You can now access Clint's shop and geode service while your tool is being upgraded

Increased raccoon bug meat and bat wing request amount

Harvesting moss now grants 1 foraging exp per moss

Infinite Power achievement is now more generous with how it activates, allowing pre-1.6 saves to trigger the achievement

Adds mine cart shortcut to year 1 Spirit's Eve festival

You now have to collect (not just donate)_ the 4 prismatic shards for the "Four Precious Stones" Qi Quest

The JunimoKart Qi Quest now rewards 20 Qi gems (up from 10)

Adds new cabins to starter layouts for multiplayer

Starter cabins now appear in the actual order intended

Adult mossy green rain trees boost the moss growth rate of nearby trees

If a Journal quest title is too wide, the clock icon and the rest of the text will be shifted down to make room

You can now press the Escape or menu button to "go back" on a shipping menu category page

Adjustments to moss growth (grows slower on sunny summer days, recovers slower after harvest)

Reduced meteorite prismatic shard chance (100% -> 25%)

You can now paint the new cabins (at 3rd upgrade level)

Ancient seed packets excluded from sale at traveling cart

Made waterfall and other ambient positional sounds fade out more smoothly

Added a catch-all case: if it's year 2 and you don't have a pet (for any reason), you can start adoptinng them from Marnie's

Made berry bush state consistent overnight and on load (both at 20% plus a small new random bonus chance)

Minor graphical fixes

Fixes several translation errors and missing translations

Fixes large character sprites having a visual glitch (e.g. bear, island frog, clint hammering)

Fixed a visual error in the shop menu if an item's name was longer than the width of the menu

Fix a crash related to the new festival

Fix a bug that was causing excess trash to be fished

Fixed bug preventing Emily's 10 heart mail and event from triggering

Fixed some graphics issues with Shipping menu

Fixed several more spawn-out-of-bounds cases\

Added Krobus portrait