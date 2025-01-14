The Sims 4 is getting 2 base game updates to celebrate the series 25th anniversary

The Sims series turns 25 next month—fully developed frontal lobe and all—and Maxis has started laying out how it will be celebrating the milestone with new announcements, merch, and game updates. The Sims 4 is getting several different updates and free content drops, starting today and with more to come on the actual anniversary on February 4.

Personally I'm pretty positive on the new start screen, which feels like a great departure from the cluttered menu full of announcement boxes that looked inspired by Windows 8's tiles. In addition to that there are refreshes on old content, new items, and another limited time event coming too.

On January 14:

Redesigned start screen featuring your last played family

Redesigns of townie homes for Pancake, Goth, Caliente, Landgraab, and BFF



On February 4:

70+ new items for CAS and Build/Buy mode

Limited time event called "Blast from the Past" with in-game rewards

New start screen

(Image credit: Maxis, Electronic Arts)

The Sims 4 just got a new main menu screen, and it's a pretty big change from what the menu has looked like for the past decade. It totally does away with the tiled announcements format that we've had for a while and instead features your last-played family really prominently in the center. It's actually a great change, sweeping DLC purchases and scenarios reminders into side panels and different tabs so that the focus of the screen is on you and your actual game.

Townie home redesigns

Honestly, the roof redesign alone is a massive improvement. (Image credit: Maxis, Electronic Arts)

As it's been doing with redesigns on specific sim families, Maxis has also refreshed and updated the designs for some townie houses. The Goth, Pancake, Caliente, Landgraab, and BFF houses are all refreshed with new exterior designs and furniture swatches. You can really spot the difference on the Goth mansion which got a really overhauled roof design and much better contrast in its window trims, fences, and other details.

New CAS and Build/Buy

(Image credit: Maxis, Electronic Arts)

On the actual anniversary on February 4, The Sims 4 is getting another big content drop with new CAS fashion and Build/Buy items too. Maxis bills it as over 70 new items across CAS and Build/Buy. Revealed in EA's post are:

Two new hairstyles

Baby hairs added to three existing hairstyles

A new goatee

A toddler hairstyle

Gold chain necklace

Pearls necklace

Fitted cap headwear

Heels, sneakers, and sandals

New clothes including a turtleneck, bodysuit, jackets, jeans, bike shorts, and more

New windows and doors

New wood finishes for kitchen cabinets

A large pirate ship kids outdoor playset

Blast from the Past event

Those inflatable chairs are distilled Sims 1 energy. (Image credit: Maxis, Electronic Arts)

Maxis is also running another limited time event with rewards for The Sims 4. Like the recent Halloween and winter holiday events, there will be themed quests to complete in Live Mode that reward in-game items over the four weeks. The theme is a nostalgia-fueled "blast from the past" so there's some iconic Sims 1 stuff in there like colorful inflatable chairs and a giant cake along with more general aughts nostalgia like milk cartons and home phones.