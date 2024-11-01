Eric Barone reveals his secret pumpkin folder, full of Stardew Valley fan carvings of Krobus that players keep sending him on Halloween

It turns out that the scariest thing I encountered this Halloween was the fear of missing out on Stardew Valley Creator, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone's folder of Krobus-themed Jack o' lanterns. If I had known this was a thing, then I would've been first in line with my own janky creation (which probably wouldn't have made the list, if I'm honest).

Yesterday, on Halloween, Barone announced to his followers that "I will add every Stardew pumpkin to my folder." This post was also accompanied by a folder full of Krobus pumpkins, 46 to be exact.

I will add every stardew pumpkin to my folder pic.twitter.com/op7LxDxprqOctober 31, 2024

Krobus is a pretty fitting monster for players to use as inspiration for their Jack o' lanterns, as he's the only friendly monster to be found in Stardew Valley. If you haven't met this delightful creature yet, then you should head to the sewer where he lives after obtaining the rusty key from Gunther. Once you find him, you can buy some rare goods from his shop and give him presents to lure him out of the sewers and into your farm.

But the folder isn't just restricted to Krobus pumpkins: "My little sis made a Junimo pumpkin holding a 'melon' pumpkin," one player says. "Another one for the collection? (She'd be absolutely thrilled if you saw it)." To which Barone responded: "Very cool! Added to the Folder."

Other creations included more Junimo, Krobus, and Joja-themed jack-o-lanterns, as well as an incredibly impressive Stardew Valley loading screen-inspired pumpkin which has far too much detail for me to comprehend: "Do you like mine," the creator and artist who goes by Corie asks. "I'm an artist at a local Jack o' lantern festival, and my Stardew Valley pumpkin was a crowd favourite this year!!"

Naturally, this also got a really positive response from Barone, as did many, many other creations. My personal favourite had to be this little pixel art Junimo that one fan painted on the side of a pumpkin. While this was from a couple of years ago (and technically wasn't a Jack o' lantern because nothing was actually carved into it), it's just too adorable to ignore.

So, if you still haven't taken down your Halloween decorations yet and have a Stardew Valley-themed pumpkin lying around outside, you should snap a photo before it completely crumples in on itself and send it over to Barone. Who knows? You too could make the spooky Stardew Valley Jack o' lantern folder.