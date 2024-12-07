Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is free on Epic, and so is Bus Simulator 21

Epic's rolling out the holidays a bit early this year with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as a free game this week. The mammoth capstone to nearly 20 years of the Lego Star Wars series has a sprawling campaign that covers nine movies' worth of story. It's a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor and action platforming game to get for free.

Like, a lot—probably 20 hours or so if all you want to do is beat the missions. A whole lot more if you're into collectathon gameplay. It's also couch co-oppable in the best, drop-in drop-out way.

If that's not your speed, well, there's always Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop, which is also free from Epic this week. I'm told that buses can go several speeds, so I'm sure one of them will fit you.

It's certainly, at least to me, a comedically all-ages and family-friendly duo of games. I can already imagine a parent parking their kid in front of the TV with Lego Star Wars while they sit back and brew a fresh, hot cup of tea to play Bus Simulator 21. Preferably after having come home from their day job of driving a bus.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga earned a 77% PC Gamer review back in 2022.

"Lego Star Wars has been working its strange magic ever since 2005, and the series' keen jokes have often been able to elevate what might otherwise just be a soulless melding of two brands. The Skywalker Saga seeks to be the definitive entry, covering all the ground of previous games in the series, as well as including The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker in Lego form for the first time. The result is a grab-bag of different gameplay styles all lent just enough depth to make them work, held together by that through-line of humor and charm," said reviewer Ted Litchfield.

"The Skywalker Saga's competent design is elevated by its infectious, charming sense of humor," he concluded.

You can find them both for free and add them to an Epic account on the Epic Game Store's free games page.