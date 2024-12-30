Infinity Nikki's 1.1 update, Shooting Star Season, is out now

The ever-flowing open world fashion torrent of Infinity Nikki flows on, friends: As of yesterday they've released an update to Version 1.1 "Shooting Star Season" with a lot of new stuff to do (and a few doors shut on old stuff you didn't finish yet.)

New events include the Celestial Wishes resonance event, with the five-star Wings of Wishes and four-star Starfall Radiance outfits on offer. Wearing the full Wings of Wishes set allows you to float like a paper crane. The full Starfall Radiance outfit dusts your sky with shooting stars.

There's also the Star-Kissed Wishes event, for earning some Diamonds, and the event-exclusive Memory's Stardust earrings sketch. There are other vents to boot, with their own free rewards and outfits, like Into a Starry Night, Adventures Under the Stars, Let's Touch Shooting Stars!, and Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel!. Which devoid of context are honestly pretty funny phrases.

The update does mean you've lost your chance to finish previous resonance events and use up those crystals, like Croaker's Whisper and Bubbling Affections. Sorry about that.

The update also has a new feature, Assisted Path, that can be turned on to help you quickly clear a dungeon stage if you've failed at it a bunch. You can read the full update notes on the Infinity Nikki website.

Hit open-world, free-to-play fashion and exploration game Infinity Nikki has been a hit among the cozy-disposed at PC Gamer. It has been party to at least one healed and happy inner child and made mention on a list of the best cozy games of 2024.

