Silent Hill 2 remake patch improves performance but sadly stops James teleporting through peepholes and falling into the void

What's your favourite part of Silent Hill 2? Mine has to be James Sunderland's various superpowers: Teleportation, phasing through walls, psychosexual yearning, all the abilities he got after he was bitten by a radioactive widower. They're what make him such a potent horror game protagonist but, alas, apparently the first two of them are bugs, and they've just been yoinked out of the game in the Silent Hill 2 remake's most recent patch.

Patch 1.04 hit today, and it contains all sorts of things to, hopefully, improve Silent Hill 2's performance issues and rectify a few bugs. I'll paste the whole list below—which, just for the record, I want to say is actually more of a chore than it sounds on our website, so please pore over every word like it's a sacred text—but let's zoom in on the particular fixes that have caught my eye.

First up is that James can no longer jaunt through peepholes like a low-budget Gully Foyle. Pre-1.04, SH2 had a bug that would teleport James through the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital when he looked through the wrong side. Now he can peep all he wants.

Also, he'll no longer get stuck on the window frame of Neely's Bar or fall plumb through the Earth when approaching Laura around the hospital. If your only exposure to Silent Hill 2 was these patch notes you'd be forgiven for thinking James Sunderland was some kind of absent-minded wizard.

In slightly meatier news, Bloober says it's also fixed some of the visual glitches that were happening for people using Nvidia DLSS. People using Nvidia's frame-generating tech have reported little issues like blowing leaves leaving trails in the air and other minor visual glitches, so with any luck Bloober has managed to stomp those out.

Also, more relevant for me, the studio says the game now runs better on Steam Deck. I actually loaded the game up on my Deck ahead of a trip a couple of weeks ago, and was disappointed to find it was practically unplayable. If the game now actually runs on my portable powerhouse, I'll be a happy camper.

We had a pretty good time with the Silent Hill 2 remake around here, with Kerry Brunskill scoring it 78% in our Silent Hill 2 review and remarking that "when it's good it's excellent." It's gotten a positive response from elsewhere too, with even die-hard Bloober sceptics admitting the studio managed to pull it off.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are those patch notes in full.

Silent Hill 2 Patch 1.04 notes

Technical

Reduced visual glitches when using the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS.

Added an option to enable DLSS frame generation in the menu when using DLSS for supersampling.

NVIDIA Reflex is now active when DLSS frame generation is enabled.

Added support for AMD FSR 3.1.1.

Added an option to enable AMD Fluid Motion Frames in the menu when using FSR 3.1 for supersampling.

Updated Intel Nanites to support upcoming driver updates.

Improved performance and optimization for Steam Deck.

Fixed stuttering issues related to sky map generation.

Added an option to enable/disable HZB culling to fix stuttering on some AMD/Intel GPUs.

All graphic settings should be saved locally.

Gameplay