'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion

REPO is the newest co-op horror game to take on Lethal Company. Both games pit a crew of players against dangerous monsters in confusing maps as they try to collect as much loot as possible, but despite this competition, Lethal Company's creator, Zeekerss, only has helpful advice for the devs over at Semiwork.

"REPO is fun," Zeekerss says in a social media post. "At first, I thought I didn't like it since I felt so slow (and the voice chat range is too small!) But everyone in the group is working together to move a grand piano through a cramped old mansion without scraping it—that is like the most funny objective for a horror game."

Working together with a group of friends to try and carry awkwardly shaped objects around tight corners only to be met with the dreaded knife toad or that dumb baby that won't stop stealing my stuff and then throwing it at my head is absolutely hilarious. I've been playing a ton of REPO with my friends over the last week and the trinket-finding hasn't worn thin yet.

It's a pretty solid game already considering REPO is currently in early access, with the devs promising to add much more in the future like maps and facial expressions. They've also already dished up a fantastic update which provides new items like the duck barrel that helps players trap those pesky ducks who just love getting in my way.

But like most games in early access there's still a little bit of fine-tuning to be done, something that Zeekerss actually suggests: "Voice chat range needs increased, and the muffling is too much. The levels with vast open space don't suit the game's design very well (similarly to Phasmophobia)—it shines most in the cramped mansion layout."

I personally quite like the open spaces, I think they provide a nice and well-earned break from all the wiggly corridors, steep staircases, and cluttered rooms. Obviously it takes the edge off trying to move large objects, but I quite like having an easy run every now and then.

Although, one criticism that I do agree with is Zeekerss' comments on REPO's monsters. Currently, it's really hard to know when a monster is close—almost all of them will be dead silent until they're on top of you or you spot them. This is ok for some monsters, which just break items or are a nuisance, but then you have an enemy like the Huntsman who can come out of nowhere to one-shot you.

With this in mind, Zeekerss points out how there should be a better way to distinguish enemies and identify their abilities: "There also needs to be an in-game way to learn about how enemies work, but I'm sure they're planning that."

But those are all my complaints about REPO, at least. Otherwise, there's not much to fault about this hilarious co-op horror game, which has quickly become my new favourite thing to play with friends.