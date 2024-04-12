Steam is about to have a big sale on shooters of the first-person variety

Third-person shooters? You can keep 'em. Unless they have an option to also be played in the first-person, in which case I guess they might be included in the Steam FPS Fest, a sale on games of the Doom clone variety that will be kicking off on April 15.

Some of the games due to be discounted during the sale include Squad, RoboCop: Rogue City, Trepang2, Rust, Verdun, Ravenfield, Killbug, and Far Cry 6. It's a pretty wide selection, including recent hits and remakes as well as a few classics of the genre. Even Depth, the game where you can play as a shark or one of a team of divers trying to take them down, will be on sale.

If you're interested in some recommendations, here's our list of the best FPS games on PC, which includes several games that have already been teased for the sale, like System Shock, Ultrakill, Neon White, and Black Mesa. (The list also includes Borderlands 2, which I still consider to be one of the genre's untouchable peaks and you will not convince me otherwise.)

The Steam FPS Fest will run from April 15 until April 22 at 10am PT. The odds of there being some kind of free gun-themed stickers, profile frames, emojis or the like given away during the sale are high because this is Steam we're talking about, after all.