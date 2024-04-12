Steam is about to have a big sale on shooters of the first-person variety
The Steam FPS Fest begins next week.
Third-person shooters? You can keep 'em. Unless they have an option to also be played in the first-person, in which case I guess they might be included in the Steam FPS Fest, a sale on games of the Doom clone variety that will be kicking off on April 15.
Some of the games due to be discounted during the sale include Squad, RoboCop: Rogue City, Trepang2, Rust, Verdun, Ravenfield, Killbug, and Far Cry 6. It's a pretty wide selection, including recent hits and remakes as well as a few classics of the genre. Even Depth, the game where you can play as a shark or one of a team of divers trying to take them down, will be on sale.
If you're interested in some recommendations, here's our list of the best FPS games on PC, which includes several games that have already been teased for the sale, like System Shock, Ultrakill, Neon White, and Black Mesa. (The list also includes Borderlands 2, which I still consider to be one of the genre's untouchable peaks and you will not convince me otherwise.)
The Steam FPS Fest will run from April 15 until April 22 at 10am PT. The odds of there being some kind of free gun-themed stickers, profile frames, emojis or the like given away during the sale are high because this is Steam we're talking about, after all.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
