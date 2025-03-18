Get in here, stalker: Stalker 2’s Patch 1.3 is here with a whopping 1,200 fixes

News
By published

The janky, joyous survival FPS now becomes less janky, more joyous.

A smiling man in military fatigues
(Image credit: GSC Game World)

If you’ve been waiting for patches to dive back into the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, rejoice: Stalker 2’s hotly anticipated 1.3 update has arrived with well over 1,200 changes, addressing just about every corner of the game.

If you’ve got a few hours to kill, the full patch notes are available on the Stalker 2 website, but the highlights were shown off in a Steam community post. These range from pretty broad general improvements, like mutant AI tweaks to make stealth and combat smoother, to a balance pass on a host of artifacts. The Weird Pot now doles out specific debuffs depending on what food the player consumes with it rather than random ones, for instance. There’s small helping of miscellaneous buffs and improvements, too, with explosive props dealing more damage and increased durability for unique weapons. There have also been general improvements to the A-Life system, which has admittedly been a bit wonky since its implementation.

The bulk of the patch, though, is an absolute mountain of bug fixes and performance tweaks. According to the Steam post, nearly 100 crashes have been addressed, and it’s easy to believe looking at the breadth of fixes. Potential memory leaks have been plugged, texture stretching bugs and broken flashlight VFX have been addressed, and players can no longer exploit a bug letting them permanently stack the effects of artifacts they’ve unequipped. If it’s in Stalker 2, chances are it’s had a bit of polish applied, which is certainly welcome in a game PC Gamer news writer Joshua Wolens called "busted but brilliant."

GSC Game World reiterated that this is still just the beginning of a long journey of support for the game, saying that "comments are helping us identify areas to work on" and that any "unexpected anomalies" in the Zone should be sent in for analysis and annihilation. The game was an instant hit despite its technical hitches, but GSC Game World has remained steadfast since launch that patches are necessary and on the way.

Stalker 2’s continued development is a show of immense resiliency for GSC Game World, which has clawed its way through office fires, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and more setbacks than most studios ever have to deal with. With this newest round of fixes and a potential TV show on the way, it seems like things are as bright as they’ve been in a while for the post-apocalyptic FPS series.

If you’ve been holding off on revisiting a broken save, it may be the time; and if you haven’t yet taken a visit to the Zone, the game is currently 15% off on Steam.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A Stalker, posing.
'Massive' Stalker 2 patch adds A-life updates and 1,700 other fixes to GSC's survival shooter, so many you'll need to go on a little quest to read them all
Faust points accusingly at Strider.
Stalker 2 revives A-Life with a mondo-huge 110 GB Christmas patch that marks the game's first major update
Stalker 2
It launched upside down and on fire, but busted and brilliant Stalker 2 has attracted 6 million players to the Zone in the last 3 months
An armoured trooper stands in front of the Chernobyl sarcophagus.
Sweet aunt Petunia! GSC just announced updates for the 3 classic Stalker games 15 years after release
Stalker 2 endings - Soldiers gathered together
'Negotiations are underway' for a Stalker 2 Netflix show, because bleak post-apocalyptic fiction and Chornobyl are a killer TV combo
Johnny Silverhand riding shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077's new patch arrives the day after I finally finished the game, and of course it fixes the one late-game bug that really annoyed me
Latest in FPS
A smiling man in military fatigues
Get in here, stalker: Stalker 2’s Patch 1.3 is here with a whopping 1,200 fixes
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.
A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
Metro Exodus
'I want to raise this glass to our fans, to our community': 4A Games celebrates Metro 2033's 15th anniversary and hints at next Metro game
Official artwork of Valorant showing the game&#039;s characters in a row
Valorant dev accepts there's too much random crap cluttering up the screen: 'The balance team generally agrees with this take'
Fragpunk FPS
Fragpunk review
Battlefield 1
The best Battlefield game of the last decade is 95% off until Thursday
Latest in News
A smiling man in military fatigues
Get in here, stalker: Stalker 2’s Patch 1.3 is here with a whopping 1,200 fixes
Public Eye trailer still - dead-eyed police officer sitting for an interview
I'm creeped out by this trailer for a generative AI game about people using an AI-powered app to solve violent crimes in the year 2028 that somehow isn't a cautionary tale
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025
AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
More about fps
CS 1.6 remade in CS: Legacy.

A gorgeous ground-up remake of Counter-Strike 1.6 is on its way to Steam, and one of the game's original creators says 'it really gives me old vibes'
Metro Exodus

'I want to raise this glass to our fans, to our community': 4A Games celebrates Metro 2033's 15th anniversary and hints at next Metro game
Public Eye trailer still - dead-eyed police officer sitting for an interview

I'm creeped out by this trailer for a generative AI game about people using an AI-powered app to solve violent crimes in the year 2028 that somehow isn't a cautionary tale
See more latest
Most Popular
Public Eye trailer still - dead-eyed police officer sitting for an interview
I'm creeped out by this trailer for a generative AI game about people using an AI-powered app to solve violent crimes in the year 2028 that somehow isn't a cautionary tale
Gallywix wears an uneasy smile as he&#039;s confronted by Xal&#039;atath in WoW: The War Within.
After 12 days and 100s of wipes, World of Warcraft's latest world first raid ends in anticlimax: 'That's the boss?!?'
A photograph of the opening slide of a Microsoft lecture on Cooperative Vectors at GDC 2025
AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and Nvidia are all excited about cooperative vectors and what they mean for the future of 3D graphics, but it's going to be a good while before we really see their impact
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
'People like to hate EA, I don't know why': Split Fiction's Josef Fares says he has a good relationship with his publisher, but 'nobody believes' him
A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there
The G-Man, The Heavy and Widowmaker hanging out
PC gamers spend 92% of their time on older games, oh and there are apparently 908 million of us now
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD claims it has 45% gaming GPU market share in Japan but jokingly admits it 'isn't used to selling graphics cards'
The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless with extra ear plate on a blurred background
This HyperX headset is quite literally for the clouds as it has the option for winged ear plates