Get Doom, Prey, System Shock, Dark Forces, and all the Crysis games for less than $20 in this really good Humble Bundle

There's a (not quite) new Humble Bundle that I really think you should know about, and I'll cut straight to telling you why: It's got Prey, System Shock, the 2016 Doom reboot, the full Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, all for just $19.

The Humble Sci-Fi Shooters Bundle is basically a must-play checklist for shooter fans. Prey is a criminally-overlooked masterpiece, and it will never not infuriate me that instead of a proper conclusion to the game's Big Twist Ending, we got the closure of Arkane Austin. Nightdive's System Shock, our Best Remake of 2023 , is a work of genius in its own right: A masterful modernization of the groundbreaking 1994 original that makes it feel new without surrendering any of its magnificent old-time vibe.

Nightdive is also responsible for the Dark Forces Remaster, another outstanding update: It's not a full remake like System Shock, but preserves "the look and feel of the original " while delivering "a new, upgraded visual experience." The Doom reboot is not super-faithful to the original, but it is a brilliant, balls-out blast-fest that managed to drag id's seminal shooter series into the modern era just about as perfectly as possible .

Finally, the Crysis games, which rank among my favorite dumb-fun shooters of all time and left me utterly unable to see the word "maximum" without hearing it in a deep, gravelly voice in the back of my mind. Trust me, going maximum strength and punching some poor North Korean soldier into low Earth orbit never gets old .

There's not a loser in the bunch, and getting them all for less than 20 bucks is an absolute steal. You can go even cheaper if you like: Doom and Crysis Remastered (just the first game in the trilogy) can be had for just $10, or you can tack on Crysis 2 and Prey for $14. But that also means you can get System Shock for five bucks, and why wouldn't you do that? There's just no reason.

The Humble Sci-Fi Shooters Bundle has actually been around for a little over a week now, but I'm willing to admit that I missed it entirely until today because I feel strongly enough that this is a really good deal that is absolutely worth your time and money. Sorry, and you're welcome.

The good news is that there's still plenty of time to make the move: The bundle will be available until December 13.