Get Doom, Prey, System Shock, Dark Forces, and all the Crysis games for less than $20 in this really good Humble Bundle
The Humble Sci-Fi Shooter Bundle is such a good deal, I'm willing to admit that I missed it for more than a week just so I can tell you about it now.
There's a (not quite) new Humble Bundle that I really think you should know about, and I'll cut straight to telling you why: It's got Prey, System Shock, the 2016 Doom reboot, the full Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, all for just $19.
The Humble Sci-Fi Shooters Bundle is basically a must-play checklist for shooter fans. Prey is a criminally-overlooked masterpiece, and it will never not infuriate me that instead of a proper conclusion to the game's Big Twist Ending, we got the closure of Arkane Austin. Nightdive's System Shock, our Best Remake of 2023, is a work of genius in its own right: A masterful modernization of the groundbreaking 1994 original that makes it feel new without surrendering any of its magnificent old-time vibe.
Nightdive is also responsible for the Dark Forces Remaster, another outstanding update: It's not a full remake like System Shock, but preserves "the look and feel of the original" while delivering "a new, upgraded visual experience." The Doom reboot is not super-faithful to the original, but it is a brilliant, balls-out blast-fest that managed to drag id's seminal shooter series into the modern era just about as perfectly as possible.
Finally, the Crysis games, which rank among my favorite dumb-fun shooters of all time and left me utterly unable to see the word "maximum" without hearing it in a deep, gravelly voice in the back of my mind. Trust me, going maximum strength and punching some poor North Korean soldier into low Earth orbit never gets old.
There's not a loser in the bunch, and getting them all for less than 20 bucks is an absolute steal. You can go even cheaper if you like: Doom and Crysis Remastered (just the first game in the trilogy) can be had for just $10, or you can tack on Crysis 2 and Prey for $14. But that also means you can get System Shock for five bucks, and why wouldn't you do that? There's just no reason.
The Humble Sci-Fi Shooters Bundle has actually been around for a little over a week now, but I'm willing to admit that I missed it entirely until today because I feel strongly enough that this is a really good deal that is absolutely worth your time and money. Sorry, and you're welcome.
The good news is that there's still plenty of time to make the move: The bundle will be available until December 13.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.