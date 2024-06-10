Destiny 2 The Call god roll guide: Best perks, barrels, and magazines

For a long time, many of the "destination weapons" added by a new Destiny expansion have been kind of underwhelming. Does anyone still use any of Shadowkeep's moon weapons? Or Beyond Light's Europa guns? Thankfully The Final Shape has changed all that, with many of The Pale Heart's weapons being new, interesting and desirable, and none more so than The Call.

Recently Bungie has been shaking up the meta by introducing newer and stranger variants on existing guns. The Call is a rocket frame sidearm: they're long range, hard hitting and use special ammo, basically the opposite of a regular sidearm in every way. Indebted Kindness, previously the only weapon of this type, was one of the most desirable guns in the game last season. Now with The Call, rocket frames are easier to obtain than ever, and craftable.

The Call PvE God Roll

Barrel: Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, Linear Compensator

Quick Launch, Smart Drift Control, Linear Compensator Magazine: Flared Magwell, High Velocity Rounds

Flared Magwell, High Velocity Rounds 3rd Column: Subsistence, Slice, Demolitionist

Subsistence, Slice, Demolitionist 4th Column: One for All, Desperate Measures, Hatchling

One for All, Desperate Measures, Hatchling Masterwork: Reload Speed

There are two main approaches here when it comes to the PVE god roll. Warlocks and other threadling enjoyers will likely want to pair Demolitionist and Hatchling, giving them access to even more threadlings and even more grenades. Everyone else, especially strand hunters, will probably be looking for Slice, to debuff enemies and generate tangles, partnered with a reliable damage perk like One For All or Desperate Measures. One For All is particularly good here, due to the splash damage ensuring you are frequently hitting multiple targets.

Whichever path you choose, your magazine and masterwork choices will be dictated by the slow reload speed of rocket sidearms, something you might want to consider using subsistence in the third column to offset.

The Call PvP God Roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: High Velocity Rounds

High Velocity Rounds 3rd Column: Beacon Rounds

Beacon Rounds 4th Column: Golden Tricorn, Desperate Measures

Golden Tricorn, Desperate Measures Masterwork: Velocity

While rocket sidearms have been warmly received in PVE they haven't made as much of a splash in PVP. The Call especially struggles from the fact that it's competing directly with the exotic special sidearm Forerunner. Nevertheless if you want to take it into Crucible, I recommend focusing on damage perks that don't require a reload like Golden Tricorn or Desperate Measures, plus Beacon Rounds, which gives you tracking after a kill. Make sure to use your barrel, magazine and masterwork to up your velocity, making it harder for players to dodge your shots.