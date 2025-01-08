All Kell's Fall organ puzzle codes in Destiny 2

The Kell's Fall organ puzzle is one of the more mysterious parts of Destiny 2 's new exotic mission. You discover this elaborate piano not long after entering the Kell's fortress, but you won't be able to enter any melodies until you finish the mission and grab the Slayer's Fang exotic. Once that's done, you'll be able to use this organ to unlock the Nightsworn Sight intrinsic upgrades and some fun easter eggs.

You can enter these on either normal or expert difficulty. Usually, you'd find the codes in the mission itself, but here I'll list each out, plus what it does. Since the organ has thirteen symbols to shoot to input each code, I'll list them here as 1-13 going left to right. To enter a code, you need to stand on the circular plate in front of the organ, then step off to activate the code you've entered. All that said, here's every Kell's Fall organ melody.

First intrinsic organ melody

2-11-1-10-7-6

When you enter this code, you'll get a message saying "The melody sounds like ancient gears grinding deep within the fortress." Head right through the doorway next to the organ and climb the stairs until you reach another door that wasn't open before. Continue straight on to find Nightsworn Sight II on the ground at the back of a room, behind a dead tree. This one looks a little like a stick grenade.

Second intrinsic organ melody

1-4-11-1-4-10

Entering this code prompts the message: "The melody sounds like a barrier giving way". Progress through the mission until you enter the first instance of the Mirror Gallery dimension and arrive at a hallway with an atrium to your right and a newly-opened door at the far end. Head into this small alcove room to find Nightsworn Sight III—this one is a knife.

Third intrinsic organ melody

1-8-1-6

Enter this and you'll get the message: "The melody sounds like a long sigh. Air stirring in a forgotten passage". Continue the mission until you reach the rally flag area in the Sanctum. Light the brazier directly behind the flag circle, another just to your right once through the door, and another on the left side of the mirror portal in the room. This will open a door next to the flag, and just inside, you can grab Nightsworn Sight IV from a pot and an exotic tonic. The final intrinsic upgrade may not appear for you, but you will now have it unlocked.

More organ melodies and easter eggs

1-8-4-11-1-6-4-10

Enter this to get the message: "The melody sounds like a child, yearning for a father." This opens a shrine to Uldren Sov in the Undercroft. When you reach the platform jumping section in the area, cross to the final platform and enter the door on your left, marked by Risen Scorn symbols, to find it.

10-4-6-1-11-4-8-1

Enter this to get the message: "The melody pulls you towards a harmonic prescence—violent and sublime." This immediately summons you to the secret Organist boss fight.

1-8-1-11-9

Enter this to get the message: "The melody sends a chill down your spine. What have you done?" This will either reward you with a piece of candy or an exotic tonic.

4-7-9-6-2-6-7-1

No message for this one, just Savathun laughing in an unnerving manner.